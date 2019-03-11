Sangeeta Mall, A Martyr’s Wife, Beat Depression And Other Hurdles To Join The Army

In 2015, rifleman Shishir died in the Baramulla sector of Jammu and Kashmir fighting terrorists. Pregnant at the time, his wife Sangeeta Mall, quit her teaching job to tend to her mother-in-law. While she was somehow dealing with her husband’s demise, she also suffered a miscarriage and was diagnosed with depression following the tragic events in her life. But today this brave woman has overcome her past and joined the Indian Army as an officer.



After she graduated from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday, she was commissioned into the army as a Lieutenant in the short service commission.

“My mother supported her and encouraged her to study further and do a banking job,” said her brother-in-law, Sushant Mall. He also shared that Sangeeta’s interest in joining the army was piqued after she attended an investiture ceremony in Ranikhet in 2016.

