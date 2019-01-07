Sandra Oh Becomes The First Asian Woman To Host And Win Golden Globes For Leading Actress

Canadian actor Sandra Oh has become the first Asian woman to take home the Golden Globe for best leading actress in a television drama, thus making history at the 76th edition of the prestigious awards. She was also co-hosting the prime time award show, which is another first for an Asian woman.

She won the award for her television series ‘Killing Eve’ for which she had earlier won an Emmy.

“I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change,” Sandra said in her speech. “And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself, next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Trust me, it’s real. Because I see you and I see you, all these faces of changes. And now, so will everyone else.”



She earlier received her first Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category in 2005 for her role of Christina Yang in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. “Mostly there are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they are here with me. I’d like to thank my mother, my father,” she said. She also thanked her parents, her team at BBC America and the cast of the show.

In Killing Eve, she plays the character of a bored MI5 security officer who fantasies of being a spy. Season 2 of the series will premiere on BBC America on April 7.

