Sandhya Ravishankar Shares Footage Of Unidentified Men Meddling With Her Bike, Files A Complaint

Independent journalist Sandhya Ravishankar took to Twitter on Thursday to raise how she was being intimidated by unidentified men. She also shared the CCTV footage from the camera outside her house where these men can be seen meddling with her bike.

She explained what had transpired through a series of tweets. Sandhya shared how she found that the petrol tube in her bike was cut right before she was about to start her bike. This made her suspicious and she thus decided to check the CCTV footage taken from the camera fitted in her house.

Sandhya Ravishankar on Twitter Two days after I filed a police complaint with the CoP on my privacy being violated and harassment being meted out, a strange incident occurs. On 27.09.2018 I went to start my bike to head to work. I found the petrol tube was cut. Initial thought was “petrol thief”.

Sandhya Ravishankar on Twitter But then I saw that the tank was full – filled to the brim, as I had filled it that day. No petrol had gone missing. So it was not a case of petrol theft. Upon checking CCTV footage, I found that 2 unidentified men on a bike had arrived at 23:43:40.

Sandhya Ravishankar on Twitter The rider wore a helmet and they had a bottle in hand. They tore up a cloth, did something with the bottle, then went to my bike and did something to it. They left at 23:45:05. That was not the end though. https://t.co/eMXRaT6DGi

Sandhya Ravishankar on Twitter They returned about 5 minutes later and do something near my bike again. They finally leave at 23:51:22. https://t.co/T6a2ArB6c7

In the two clips, it can be clearly seen that the men are meddling with the bike. In the first clip, one of the men can be seen getting down with a bottle in his hand. Following this, they can be seen doing something to the bike. However, what they exactly do is not visible since the view is blocked by a wall.

In the second clip, the men can be seen coming back, again doing something with the bike, and then zooming away after 20 seconds.

Sandhya filed a complaint with the Kumaran Nagar police station right after checking out the CCTV footage. Incidentally, all of this has happened just a couple of days after she filed a complaint with the CoP on her privacy being violated.

She shared in an interaction with The News Minute, “This is my sixth complaint within a year and the patrolling has been increased since last night. However, no FIR has been filed for any of my complaints so far.”

