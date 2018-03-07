Sandhya Guntreddy, Who Deals With Microsoft’s AI, Wants To See More Women In Tech

Sandhya Guntreddy is the Principal Program Manager in Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence and Research Organisation and a firm advocate of more women in technology.

Sandhya’s job involves driving applications pertaining to Artificial Intelligence or AI that facilitates users and companies to perform better and more effectively. SMS Organizer is one of the AI employing app that Sandhya’s company is accredited with. “SMS Organizer is an app that came out of OneWeek Hackathon that is envisaged to address problems that are prevalent in India and mobile-first markets – a messy inbox,” says Sandhya.

Sandhya has worked with different technologies like Big Data and AI in top companies like Satyam, Intel, and now Microsoft. She has consistently done her bit to increase women’s presence in the tech field and has significantly contributed to the biggest Women in Technology Conference, Grace Hoppers Conference India.

“Exposure to different careers and roles at the school level is very important. Having role models would really help so that the girls get inspired,” says Sandhya when asked about ways to attract women to careers in technology.

Talking about the boom in AI, Sandhya says, “We’ve seen in the past that these questions were raised when there’s a new wave of technology. For example, in the 60s, when firms installed computers, and then in the 80s, when PCs came on desks. In each case, it created more jobs than it destroyed and new job profiles emerged. This is another wave and I expect we will have new jobs created and people will do related tasks that are much beyond machines.”

We don’t really need statistics to notice that the presence of women in the field of technology is considerably lower than men. A 2017 study by Nasscom community clearly states that in India “there are three times more male engineers to females.” To add to it deductions made from a set of women graduating from Tier I universities from 2005-2009 and the findings state that 45 percent of women move out of core engineering roles after close to eight years of their career.

Recently in an interview with IWB, Aditi Prasad, co-founder of Robotix Learning Solutions, shared the same concern as she pointed out how the sex ratio in fields pertaining to technology deteriorates with the shift from school to college and hits a further low at the mid-career level.

AI is a relatively new field of technology and to see a woman excelling in it is truly inspirational and a manifestation of the fact that’s it’s not the gender which is an impediment for the women to perform well in science and technology but rather the lack of opportunities and societal pressures.

H/T: Your Story