Sanam Sindhi, The Girl From Rihanna’s 2015 Music Video, Talks Fashion & Body-Positivity

“I was obsessed with strippers as a child. I remember being seven and writing in my diary that I wanted to be a stripper when I grew up. I saw sex workers as really elegant and fascinating from a very young age.”

Well, that’s Sanam Sindhi for you.

It was in 2015 when Sanam received a DM on Instagram from Rihanna. The next day the world saw her in the pop star’s music video called ‘Bitch Better Have My Money.’ Sanam made headlines, of course, but that didn’t bring any positive change in her life.

She remembers, “After I did the Rihanna video in 2015, I thought my career was gonna pop off but I ended up in an abusive relationship, was broke, and couldn’t book a job for a long time in New York — especially being vocal about how exploited I felt in this industry and who was exploiting me. I was reluctant to move to L.A., but at the same time it alleviated a lot of the pressure I felt in New York to seem successful and like I had my shit together. That move was the best thing I ever did for myself, my mental health, and my career. I remember January 1, 2017, having $8 in my bank account and wondering what the fuck I was gonna do with me after my ex and I broke up. I ended the year making six figures, which is still really crazy to me.”

Since then, the badass woman is often appreciated for her artistic take on issues like racism, body-image, and inequality. About this, she says, “It’s one thing to put a thick girl in a campaign or magazine cover or runway so you can self-congratulate about how inclusive you are, and another thing to actually produce high fashion garments to fit bigger bodies and normalize those bodies instead of it being some kind of performative spectacle.”

Talkin some shit in @i_d today 🤺 photos by @dickz hair by @mividapocha and beauty by @404paige_notfound 💃🏽

Guess what? Sanam is now busy working in a new collaborative project with Rihanna (OMG!) once again! They’ve teamed up for the launch of Savage x Fenty, the singer’s acclaimed lingerie line. Here’s her first look for the campaign:

Talking about her ever-evolving dramatic style, she says, “I’m trying to learn more about clothes in general and invest in craftsmanship and design ‘cause I’m a brand-whore and love flagrantly spending money on stupid shit like an all-over logo print. But I really like excessiveness and being gaudy and wearing giant graphics and clashing prints and just obnoxious and loud clothes, it feels brave and fun to me. Bags and shoes are where most of my money goes though, chubby girls know this.”

She concludes by sharing a little something about her beauty routine, “In the morning, I use Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash followed by a Dermalogica daily exfoliating wash. Then Dermalogica Mattifying Moisturizer with Skin Hydrating Booster. I like to mist throughout the day with May Lindstrom Jasmine Garden. At night, I take my makeup off with micellar water or Neutrogena wipes if I’m feeling lazy. Then, I wash my face with a Dermalogica clay wash and use a heavy moisturizer. I like an occasional oil or face mask, but I’ve had the same skin routine for years and am way too lazy to experiment.”

h/t: Vice.com