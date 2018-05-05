Sana Shaikh Found Her Purpose When She Left Her Career In Medicine To Help Underprivileged Kids

It was a sense of fulfillment for Sana Shaikh when she left her well-paying career in medicine to help children struggling with terminal disease.

Inspired from her father, Sana in her growing years knew she had to lead a humble, happy, and hassle-free life. A life that had a sense of purpose, a life that could be used in helping people in need. For the same, she decided at an early age to become a doctor.

Everything went according to the plan and she soon enrolled herself into a reputed medical college. Though she was doing what she wanted to but she wasn’t completely satisfied. She constantly searched for mental peace during her college term and she finally found it when she started volunteering with Saathi, an organisation dedicated to helping children who had run away from home.

Sana told The Better India, “Throughout my medical school, if there’s one thing I sought, it was mental peace. Volunteering, fortunately, was my answer. While it first started for selfish reasons, it went on to give me a sense of purpose.”

One of the firs cases that Sana dealt with involved an 11-year-old girl who refused to speak or eat. In an attempt to break her walls and engage the child, Sana would simply sit next to her, and offer to share her food. Eventually, there was a breakthrough, and the two formed a bond which remains to this day. Sana shared, “After an official analysis, we found out she had HIV. I was only a 19-year-old, but I felt a responsibility towards her and decided to financially adopt her. She remains my ‘daughter’ to this day.”

Volunteering during college days helped her stay stable but following the norms, she joined a corporate hospital. However, within ten days, she realised that something was missing. The happiness was missing, which she found during volunteering. Taking a big risk, she decided to leave her well-paying career in medicine and join a non-profit organisation.

It turned out to be the best decision she could have ever made.

She then joined the National AIDS Control Organisation and began working with children diagnosed with the terminal disease, where she would consult with 100-120 kids on a regular basis. It was during this time that she met a caretaker who had brought 20 mentally unstable HIV-infected children to her.

As she worked, she further discovered that there was a home being run ‘for the rejected’ on the outskirts of Panvel. She along with a group of colleagues decided to visit the home and help in whatever way possible. “Our small gestures brought big smiles to their faces. Volunteers would teach the kids, who would walk to the community school without shoes, despite knowing that most wouldn’t live long enough to see their careers flourish. It made me realise that making a difference is not resource or goal driven but purely motive driven,” Sana said.

Sana was encouraged to do more for the society and with the encouragement of her mentors in the field of social work, she went back to college to earn an MBA degree at the age of 25.

“The biggest challenge has been the fear of the unknown. When I moved from medicine to non-profit, there was uncertainty, and when I moved from non-profit back to school to complete my Master’s, it was a huge risk. I definitely had my own personal doubts,” Sana shared about the struggles she went through.

Eventually, her career led her to become the head of marketing Media.net, a digital advertising company. However, she continues to be involved in the social work scene, consulting for an upcoming company called Build The World (buildtheworld.org), which aims to provide a platform that will bring together volunteers, NGOs, and corporates to solve social problems.

“Meeting enthusiastic founders who not only want to solve complex social problems but are actually working to make this a self-sustaining movement which can rope in thousands of others is definitely a high point in my life,” shared Sana.

Sana says, “Making a difference in the world doesn’t have to mean that you must sacrifice your whole life, you can work at both simultaneously! Success is different for each individual; this is what mine looks like. Be resilient in defining your own way, and don’t forget to help people along the way—there is nothing more fulfilling, and that is what I consider victorious.”

H/T: The Better India