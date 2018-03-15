Samhita Mukhopadhyay, Teen Vogue’s New Executive Editor, Has Great Advice For Desi Teens

Indian-origin Samhita Mukhopadhyay has been appointed as the executive editor at Teen Vogue. She has long remained a part of Condé Nast group while working for the Millennial digital news site Mic.com. As the former senior editorial director of culture and identities at Mic.com, Samhita was known to give voice to social issues like Islamophobia, trans issues, racism, and sexual assault through her writing.

Teen Vogue’s chief content officer, Phillip Picardi, expressed his excitement by saying, “I have admired Samhita’s work from afar for quite some time. I deeply respect her ability to tackle complex topics and sensibly distill them for a young, engaged, and conscientious audience. After getting to know Samhita through this process, I am confident that her experience as an editor and a leader is exactly what we need to further propel Teen Vogue into the future.”

Recently, Vogue India sat down with the 39-year-old powerhouse to discuss this exciting turn in her career. About her new job, she says, “I’ve worked on several jobs that involved taking people’s content strategies and figuring out how to really engage people online with them. So it was kind of a natural fit to come to a place like Teen Vogue where they’re at the intersection of activism and this growing young population who are very invested in social and political issues and has done really groundbreaking work on that. But also pivoting in terms of how to really make it impactful in the digital space.”

An excited Samhita has come fully prepared with a plan. Her vision is to bring up more real stories of the young people and this includes kids from the Parkland [Florida] shooting incidence. For example, currently, her team is working on a series of investigative pieces around gun violence in the country. She adds, “Also balancing the content with, you know, people want to be fashionable, they want to be, like, it’s OK to take selfies and look cute in them with your political quotes. I love our style and beauty coverage. I’m so impressed with it, and I want to see us doing more of that.”

Samhita spoke at length about the misconceptions people have about the teenagers. According to her, Gen Z doesn’t only care about clicking selfies and sharing text messages, they also understand the political movements and are way more educated about the current scenarios than many of us. “Now they’re educated, and they have social media, and they’re ready to take on those powers.”

A fan of Indian-origin feminists like Chandra Mohanty, Gayatri Spivak, and Mindy Kaling, Samhita wishes to see more South Asian women showing up and changing the world with their victorious voices and actions. She explains, “I would like to see more visibility. I’m glad Mindy Kaling is out there, but she’s just one person. I would like to see more South Asian—women in particular—creators being in charge of their own narratives.” She further adds, “I’m really inspired by the Blank Noise project. It’s these women who are doing public actions in India where they physically take up space to show that women are allowed to own and have their own physical space. They’ll go into a crowded market space—it’s like a flash mob, but they just stand still, and they won’t move, and so you have to walk around them. It’s a protest, but it’s also performance art around owning your own space and owning your own body. It’s a response to street harassment and sexual assault.”

While ending the conversation, she shared some guidance for the Indian teens who look up to the magazine’s work and relate to its mission. She says, “I would really like to see some leadership in the South Asian community talking more openly about the relationship between police brutality and black racism, and Asian American exceptionalism and the model minority myth. I’m so disappointed to see how many South Asian actors and actresses and spokespeople are silent on a lot of those issues. I do think that connection really needs to be made, because often I find that as a South Asian woman people will say, “Oh, well, we have a woman of color spokesperson for this”. “Privilege” is the wrong word—but I have that kind of social acceptability without it being interrogated in terms of like, “What were the privileges that I experienced that are different than if I were black or Latino, or came from a poorer community or didn’t have access to the same kind of education?” I worry about that. My parents were immigrants, and they had to work so hard to get us to school and do all of that; they did internalize this myth that they were somehow better than other minorities. I worry about how that impacts another generation.”

h/t: Vogue India

Photo source