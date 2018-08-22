Saloni Chopra Is Teaching Women To Ditch Society’s So-Called Boundaries And Embrace Their True Selves

Actor Saloni Chopra has always been that person who has denied to adjust to the patriarchal outlook of our society. Earlier this year as the nation was shaken by the brutal Kathua rape and murder case, many people had resorted to using the event as a political opportunity. It was Saloni who, appalled by these double standards and hypocrisy, took to Instagram to question this low mentality.

This was not the first time she spoke out against the wrong. She was first seen as one of three protagonists in ‘Girls on Top’ MTV’s 2016 televised series, which talked about the issues that Indian women face.

It has been two years since the TV series and Saloni is still on the path to do away with all the stereotypes and barriers that women face via her Instagram page.

You may not be able to find the missing pieces you’re so desperate to find, but I bet my scattered, harmless yet confronting puzzle will attract all your toxic misogyny in one place below. And that, my friend, is your own reflection. 🌸 📸 @rahulb90 #traveldiaries #beyou #women #bethechange @freethenipple 29.6k Likes, 965 Comments – Saloni Chopra (@redheadwayfarer) on Instagram: “You may not be able to find the missing pieces you’re so desperate to find, but I bet my scattered,…”

“For someone who had lived abroad all her life and moved to India only at 21, the culture shock was quite appalling, especially when it came to the rock-solid boundaries set by society for women. And for a very long time, I gave in to all these dictating conditions too. Not because of my parents, but male figures like friends or lovers, who were more often than not quite domineering,” she said.

“So, there was this one time when I’d been abroad for a shoot, and I ended up staining the bed sheet at the hotel I was put up at with menstrual blood. The first thought that came to my mind was that of shame and embarrassment and that I’ll have to wash these. But then, I was like, wait a second. Why should one be embarrassed or ashamed for something as natural as menstruation and for all that matter, it could have also been blood from a regular wound on knee or elbow,” Saloni added.

Following this, she posted a picture of her menstrual blood on Instagram, sending across a powerful message to all the women who are ashamed of this natural process.

“It is the need of the hour that we stop shaming women or feel ashamed ourselves for menstruating!” she said.

Saloni has never shied away from the severe backlash she has received for refusing to adhere to society’s definition of being a woman but what keeps her going are the inspirational messages from young girls who feel motivated by her posts.

“That totally serves the purpose of why I’d started being vocal about such issues on the first place. I’ve been there myself and know that there are countless women out there, who just need the right amount of inspiration to get out of something that is pulling them down and I’m speaking for all of them through my posts. Though backlashes are pretty consistent and regular, I will go on because when I look at such uplifting responses, it means that I’m going the right way,” she said.

H/T: The Better India