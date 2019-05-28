Salman Insults Priyanka, Interrupts Katrina In Interview That Proves He’ll Never Learn Or Change

Salman Khan’s entitlement and delusion about his talent are constantly fueled by his devoted fans, who think their Bhai can do no wrong.

This is just one of the many reasons he refuses to change his misogynistic attitude. He’s currently doing promotions for his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. It’s a well-known fact that Priyanka Chopra was originally supposed to do Katrina’s role, but backed out of the film to get married to Nick Jonas. Priyanka’s wedding was such an international spectacle that everyone promptly forgot about this Bharat issue. That is, everyone but one person.

In interviews and press conferences, Salman has been bringing up Priyanka constantly, sometimes unprompted, to make ‘jokes’ about how she left the “biggest film of her career” to get married. Here’s one of the cringiest interviews where this happened.

Bhupendra Singh on Twitter Immense respect for Katrina for trying to keep pC away this conversation! But look at that 50+ years old Man-Child who has been stuck on the same line like a broken record nd commenting on pC’s personal life! He shamelessly accepts that he is using pC’s name to promote his movie!

There is so much happening in this clip, so many layers of sexism, so let’s unpack them one by one. Salman brings up Priyanka just as Katrina starts talking about her character, and then thanks her. Katrina, having dated this manchild for years, immediately understands where this is going, so she asks him to relax and laughs awkwardly to diffuse the situation. Obviously, he doesn’t. He says Priyanka is not in the film but she can still help promote it. Katrina again tries talking about her character, and gets interrupted with a non sequitur from Salman, who makes the lamest and oldest joke about Priyanka choosing to quit the film in the “Nick of time”. Katrina has given up by this point, and just says, “We’ll get there.” Then Salman says the most idiotic thing. “It’s amazing. She has worked all her life, so hard, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and she got married. You know, hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for a film like this.”

What kind of lack of self-awareness does it take for someone to believe that Bharat is the biggest film of Priyanka’s career, who is now a legitimate global star? And even if it were, her choosing to back out of it is her decision alone and she doesn’t need to be dragged for it. Salman’s inflated ego has ruined careers in Bollywood, and still continues to be excused by most people who work with him. That’s possibly why he couldn’t handle Priyanka’s (professional) rejection.

What makes it worse is that he keeps interrupting and cutting Katrina off, who is just trying to do her job, which is to answer questions in an interview. He, along with the interviewer who does nothing to steer the conversation back on track, also puts her in the unenviable position of having to lighten up the situation. It’s clear that she wants to keep Priyanka out of this but cannot do anything to stop this trainwreck of an interview. Her attempts to laugh and tell him to calm down will be familiar to any woman who has dealt with an aggressive, arrogant man who can go from laughter to rage in seconds and is just an unpleasant person to be around.

This is also not the first time she’s been sidelined and interrupted in an interview, though. While promoting Jagga Jasoos in 2017 with Ranbir Kapoor, she was answering a question about her character and Ranbir decided to swoop in and mansplain her own role to her. Can men just let Katrina do her interviews in peace?