Salma Hayek Shares Heart-Wrenching Photo After Her Rescue Dog Lupe Passes Away

No words would be enough to describe the emotions that Salma Hayek was going through after she lost her beloved rescue dog, Lupe. The Academy Award-winning actress had rescued the puppy from the streets of Mexico City almost 17 years ago.

Since than, Lupe has been an important part of her life. She was heartbroken when Lupe died at the age of 18 this week. Paying a heartfelt tribute to her dog she shared a picture on Instagram of her and Lupe cuddling together. In the caption, she wrote, “I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me.”