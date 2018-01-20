Saturday, January 20 2018, 06:44:24
Salma Hayek Shares Heart-Wrenching Photo After Her Rescue Dog Lupe Passes Away
- IWB Post
- January 20, 2018
No words would be enough to describe the emotions that Salma Hayek was going through after she lost her beloved rescue dog, Lupe. The Academy Award-winning actress had rescued the puppy from the streets of Mexico City almost 17 years ago.
Since than, Lupe has been an important part of her life. She was heartbroken when Lupe died at the age of 18 this week. Paying a heartfelt tribute to her dog she shared a picture on Instagram of her and Lupe cuddling together. In the caption, she wrote, “I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me.”
With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe. I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit. I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me. May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven Con el corazón lleno de amor y dolor le dije adiós a mi Lupe. Le estoy muy agradecida por enriquecer mi vida con su grandioso espíritu por 18 años. No tengo palabras ni lágrimas que describan lo que ella fue para mí. Correrá libre con mis otros perros que ya la esperaban en el paraíso canino #dog #bff #doglover
352.1k Likes, 10.2k Comments – Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Instagram: “With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe. I am so grateful for the…”
Was this article empowering?
- 0
- 0