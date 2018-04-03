Salma al-Majidi, Sudan’s 1st Woman Football Coach, On How She Kicked Patriarchy In The Balls

“Why football? Because it is my first and ultimate love,” says Salma al-Majidi who fell head over heels for football, and quite literally, when she was 16.

Majidi was left mesmerised as she witnessed her younger brother’s football team being coached. She watched in awe as the coach instructed the team and placed the marker cones at a practice session. “At the end of every training session, I discussed with him the techniques he used to coach the boys,” shared Majidi in an interaction with AFP.

As the coach noticed that Majidi had a knack for the sport, he gave her an opportunity to work with him. Soon enough she was coaching the under-13 and under-16 teams of Al-Hilal club in Omdurman.

Majidi who is 27 now has been acknowledged by FIFA as the first Arab and Sudanese woman to coach a men’s football team in the Arab world. She hails from Sudan, a country which revers football as a sport but having a women’s national football team remains a far-off matter pushed under the rags of obsolete law that serve to do nothing but oppress women.

The instant she fell for football, Majidi knew that the only method of making her way into the sport was to become a coach. “I became a coach because there is still no scope for women’s football in Sudan,” she explains. She is fondly addressed as “sister coach” by her team.

In 2015, Majidi featured in BBC’s list of “100 inspirational women.” She has coached the Sudanese second league men’s clubs of Al-Nasr, Al-Nahda, Nile Halfa and Al-Mourada. Right now she has the African “B” badge in coaching which entitles her to coach any of the first league teams in the entire continent.

While no legal ban has been imposed on women’s football in Sudan, it’s the conservative society and Islamist inclinations of the government that make the idea rather preposterous in the eyes of the laymen.

Majidi who dreams of coaching some International team one day says, “There are restrictions on women’s football, but I’m determined to succeed.” Majidi who today earns a salary equivalent to a male coach in her country has been through her share of struggles. She too had difficult students who refused to take her seriously.

Sharing one such incident she says, “There was this one boy who refused to listen. He told me he belongs to a tribe that believed men should never take orders from women.” It took her a while to win over that student of hers but it eventually happened and he is a fine player now.

Of course, there are accepting students as well, and Majid Ahmed is one of them. He says, “In school, we have female teachers, so what’s the problem having a female coach?”

Majidi faced challenges from her family’s side as her relatives questioned her choice of profession. Mohamed al-Majidi, her father shares, “Then one day, her uncle who used to criticise her saw crowds shouting ‘Salma! Salma!’ during a match. These same relatives now pray to Allah to support her.”

“She always preferred wearing trousers… And even when crossing the street, she would watch the boys playing football,” shares Aisha al-Sharif, Majidi’s proud mother. Majidi who has proved her mettle in the sport has something to say: “My message to men, in general, is to give women a chance to do what they want.”

H/T: AFP