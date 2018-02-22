Sally Field Flaunts A Bag Full Of Movie Memorabilia At 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards

The 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards were held at Beverly Hills to honour the best in costume designs. The event that took place on Tuesday witnessed its share of statement moments as Sally Field pulled out some iconic clothes from her tote bag and Eva Longoria sashayed around with her baby bump in a plum dress.

The Costume Designers Guild named Wonder Woman’s bustier, the skating dresses in “I, Tonya” and 1960s inspired shades as shown in “The Shape of Water” as some of the most iconic and finest costumes this year. “I, Tonya” won the award for contemporary attire and “The Shape of Water” for the period attire and made it big at the awards. “Wonder Woman” won the award for sci-fi/fantasy.

In the television category, “Game of Thrones” clinched the award for sci-fi/fantasy, “The Crown” won for the period category and “The Handmaid’s Tale” won in the contemporary category.

Actress Gina Rodriguez hosted the event which featured special honors for Guillermo del Toro and Kerry Washington. But Sally Field opening a tote bag full of movie memorabilia and nostalgia was the highlight of the evening.

When Sally Field took over the stage to present a career achievement award to costume designer Joanna Johnston, she left everyone astounded as she fished out a pink fuzzy sweater from her bag and said “It’s such a specific choice for such an important scene — Mama Gump’s death — and it speaks in ways words can’t,”. The sweater was worn by Mrs. Gump iconic scene from Forrest Gump where she tells Gump that “life is like a box of chocolates.”

Clad in a long-sleeved black dress, Field also flaunted a quilt that was specially made for her by Johnston. The quilt was custom made out of pieces from Mary Todd Lincoln’s sweeping gowns and presented to her as a memento from the 2012 film.

The Time’s Up movement witnessed strong support as many of the designers turned up in black attire. Designer Ane Crabtree took off her gloves while accepting her award to reveal “Time’s Up” and “Me Too” written on her palm.

H/T: The Indian Express