Sakina Khatun Wins Silver In Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai

Indian para-powerlifter Sakina Khatun from Bangalore clinched Silver Medal in Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai and made India register its glorious presence in the upto 45 kg category with a lift of 80 kg.

Despite this brilliant achievement, she had not been included in the participants’ list for this year’s Commonwealth Games to be held in the Gold Coast Australia. Sakina was the only Indian para-athlete to win a bronze medal at the 2014’s Commonwealth Games in lightweight category in Glasgow.

When she learned about her exclusion from the Indian contingent this year despite the athlete meeting the eligibility criteria, she threatened to commit suicide if the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) doesn’t include her in the list.

After repeatedly requesting the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for her inclusion, disappointed Sakina then wrote a letter to PM Modi where she mentioned that she meets the eligibility criteria needed for the Games and deserves to be in the contingent.

Khatun, however, is yet to receive any response. We wish she makes it to the list and wins another medal for the country.

Congratulations on the win, Sakina!

H/T: Times of India