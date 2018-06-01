Saina Nehwal Says Shraddha’s Dedication Is Praiseworthy And It’s Difficult To Play An Athlete

Biopics are a huge trend in Bollywood right now and of them, sports biopics are one of the most loved. Dangal and Mary Kom were the two big blockbuster biopics of Gita & Babita Phogat and MC Mary Kom respectively. Now, another biopic is in the works, which will be on badminton player Saina Nehwal, starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Saina thinks sports biopics are a great push for youngsters to know more about the sport and be a part of it. She told Hindustan Times, “I’ve been there for the last 10 years; everyone knows about me and what I do. So, I think a film on sports personalities will definitely make the sport more popular. Hopefully, the film will also inspire more young kids to take up professional Badminton. I see it that way.”

Saina was all praises for Shraddha, who is playing Saina in the biopic. She brushes away the news of Shraddha not being good at picking up her nuances as she said, “Shraddha is working hard to understand my style and posture. Her dedication is praiseworthy. I’m sure she’ll be able to pull it off well.”

Saina also added that she understands how difficult it is for an actor to portray a sportsperson on screen. “When actors try to play an athlete onscreen, it’s really challenging. Shraddha has a coach in Mumbai and he is helping her out at every step.”

While there is a coach guiding Shraddha in the best way possible, Saina said that she is willing to guide her whenever she can. “In between my tournaments and practice, I’ll be there [to help] her. I plan to watch her sessions to understand her progress and help her accordingly,” said Saina.