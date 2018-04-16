Saina Clinched Gold While Sindhu Bagged Silver; CWG 2018 Saw Indian Women At Their Best

The 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast has been India’s third best performance in the multi-sport event’s history. India clinched 66 medals of which 26 are gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze. And, undoubtedly, Indian girls have been the highlight of the games.

From day 1 to day 11, girls made India proud with a remarkable show. It started with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who secured India’s first gold medal at the 2018 CWG and ended with badminton player Saina Nehwal who secured India’s 26th gold medal at the games.

Day 11, in fact, saw two of India’s finest badminton players compete for gold – Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. It was Nehwal who clinched the gold medal as she beat Sindhu by 21-18, 23-21 in the final.

Gold – Table Tennis women’s Team, Saina Nehwal (Badminton), Mary Kom (Boxing), Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Shreyasi Singh (Shooting), Tejaswini Sawant (Shooting), Heena Sidhu (Shooting), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Sanjita Chanu (Weightlifting), Punam Yadav (Weightlifting), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling).

Total- 12 medals

Silver- Seema Punia (Discus Throw), P V Sindhu (Badminton), Mehuli Ghosh (Shooting), Heena Sidhu (Shooting), Anjum Moudgil (Shooting), Tejaswini Sawant (Shooting), Dipika Pallikal / Joshna Chinappa (Squash), Manika Batra / Mouma Das (Table Tennis), Babita Phogat (Wrestling), Pooja Dhanda (Wrestling).

Total- 10 medals

Bronze- Navjeet Dhillon (Discus Throw), Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy (Badminton), Apurvi Chandela (Shooting), Sakshi Malik (Wrestling), Divya Kakran (Wrestling), Kiran (Wrestling).

Total- 6 medals

Indian women won 26 medals along with 3 mixed team medals which include gold in badminton, silver in squash, bronze in table tennis.