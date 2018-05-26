Sailaja Joshi’s ‘Bharat Babies’ Offers Custom-Made Literature To Kids Of The Indian Diaspora

When Salman Rushdie referred to the diasporic identities as the “Imaginary Homelands” he certainly took the fact for granted that there is something to imagine about. While a lot of seminal work has been created on diaspora, no children’s literature has been created in the field yet.

Entrepreneur Sailaja Joshi set out on a pursuit of changing that with the help of Bharat Babies by creating inclusive children’s literature for the Indian-origin Americans kids. Joshi launched the online publishing house some five years ago when she was pregnant with her first baby.

“This question of identity, the need for minority representation in America, pushed me to start Bharat Babies,” said Joshi in an interaction with The Hindu.

Joshi earnestly sought literature that her daughter could associate with and call her own. She said, “I wanted my daughter to see herself on the cover of a book. Most of what was available at the time was culturally insensitive and highly offensive.”

As she got infatuated with the idea she conceived the inception of Bharat Babies. She shared, “As an Indian couple in the US, my husband and I speak three languages at home: English, Marathi, and Telugu. There was practically no literature that could cater to kids of that demographic.”

She today has a team of 12 writers and illustrators. She says, “The creative individuals we work with have allowed us to produce literature that connects with people worldwide.”

The company recently launched their tenth book, Always Anjali.

“Everyone loves children’s books. That love, that nostalgia —that’ll never go away. It’s here to stay,” says Joshi.

H/T: The Hindu