Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Clinches Gold In CWG 2018, Goes On A Record-Breaking Spree

The Commonwealth Games 2018 just opened yesterday, and India already has something to celebrate. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has registered a big victory at the Gold Coast CMWs by clinching a gold in weightlifting.

Saikhom went on a record-breaking spree during the event as she broke six records in six lifts and finished first in the women’s 48 kg category. Her combined effort amounted to 196kg and surpassed her earlier record of 194kg.

With the splendid win, Saikhom has also beaten the past CWG record set by Nigeria’s Augustina Nwaokolo in Delhi in 2010. She has far surpassed Augustina’s record of 175kg by reaching 196 kg.

Incidentally, when Saikhom qualified for the CWG she registered a national record lift of 194kg that came along with a gold at the World Weightlifting Championships. She is the only female to achieve the feat after Karnaman Malleswari did it almost 2 decades ago.

She was felicitated with the Weightlifter of the Year award this year in February at the Mahindra Scorpio Times of India Awards (TOISA).

The 23-year-old Indian lifter hails from Imphal East, Manipur, and works as a senior ticket checker with the Indian Railways. She took up weightlifting in 2007. She was inspired by Kunjarani Devi, a pioneer of Indian weightlifting.

Saikhom made a name for herself in weightlifting as she registered remarkable performances in junior levels at the South Asian Junior Games and the 2011 International Youth Championship.

She soon featured in headlines as she scored silver in the 2014 CWGs. There was no turning back after that as she clinched gold at the 2016 South Asian Games and the 2017 Commonwealth Championship both.

The medal has set the entire country in the victory mode but doesn’t come as a surprise since it is not Saikhom’s first CWG medal. She has been consistently proving her mettle in the sport. She won a silver in the Glasgow CWGs four years ago.

Saikhom’s medal has taken India’s tally to two as Gururaja also won a silver in men’s 56kn weightlifting on the Day 1 of CWG.

H/T: The Times of India