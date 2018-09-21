Sai Pallavi’s ‘Vachinde’ Becomes The First South Indian Video Song To Get 150 Million YouTube Views

‘Vachinde’ from Fidaa starring Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej has garnered much love, and it has become the first South Indian video song to get 150 million views on YouTube. Aditya music, which acquired the music rights for the film, confirmed the news via a tweet.

Aditya Music on Twitter Vachinde Full Video Song –First South Indian Video Song To Reach 150 Million Views on @YouTube! Keep Dancing & Loving #Vachinde► https://t.co/hdBuTH4t59 #150MViewsForVachindeSong Music by #ShakthiKanth🎼🎹 @IAmVarunTej @Sai_Pallavi92 #SekharKammula @SVC_official @vamsikaka https://t.co/i1wzAQYSZs

The song Vachinde is sung by Madhupriya and Ramky, composed by Shaktikanthi Karthick, and penned by Suddala Ashok Teja. Not only the song, but also the movie has received much praise from the audience. Made on a budget of Rs. 13 crores, Fidaa went on to earn about Rs 90 crores.

Besides Maari 2, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, and NGK in Tamil are Sai Pallavi’s upcoming movies.