Sahibabad Madrasa Rape Case Accused Is Not A Minor, Will Be Tried As An Adult: Juvenile Justice Board

The unfortunate rape case of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district) has taken a new turn. After the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Tuesday, the Juvenile Justice Board has declared that the 17-year-old accused will be tried as an adult.

Ghazipur Madarsa rape case: Main accused in the case to be tried as an adult, says Juvenile Justice Board — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018

According to the Delhi Police, the juvenile first kidnapped and then raped the child. The case got complicated when his ossification test report stated that he is not a minor but a 20-year-old grown-up. The application further said that the suspect should be tried before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court.

Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, said, “We have submitted the report to the JJB and they have asked the doctor who had made the report to appear in person on Wednesday. Further course of action would be taken based on that.”

On April 21, the girl’s father filed a police complaint stating that she went missing. Taking a cue from the CCTV, the police tracked the culprit who kidnapped her in an autorickshaw from a crowded market. The accused allegedly knew the girl.

Since the news has gone viral, various religious and political groups have started protesting to demand justice. Sadly, many are trying to make it a communal concern stating that the girl was a Hindu while the rapist, a Muslim.

