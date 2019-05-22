Sahana Srinivasan, Of Netflix’s ‘Brainchild’, On Being A Brown Woman And Hosting A Science Show

Netflix has given us many amazing shows and original content that keeps its subscribers growing. Of its many gems, the latest original, Brainchild, released in November last year, and presents a refreshing take on science “edutainment.” But that’s not what adds the wow factor to it, it’s the show’s host – Sahana Srinivasan, an Indian-American.

A woman of colour being the lead of a show that explores STEM-focused topics is such a big deal because it is a field where the presence of women and people of colour has been rare.

“It’s important, at a young age, to see a role model who looks like you, especially for kids who want to go into STEM,” said Srinivasan (22). “When people don’t see themselves represented, they think, ‘What’s the point of even trying?’ and it becomes a cyclical thing with no real progress.”

“I am not afraid to be brown,” she added. “Sure, an Indian woman hosting a science show on Netflix is different from what we’ve seen before, but that’s something that excites me; I never once thought that my cultural background would inhibit the show’s success. There was also the issue of whitewashing roles meant for brown people. People were so used to seeing a white person as the attractive lead role, and brown people didn’t get as much of a chance. Eventually, brown actors started taking matters into their own hands and began creating their own content.”

H/T: Forbes and American Bazaar