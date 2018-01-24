Sachin Tendulkar Wishes The Indian Women’s Cricket Team Luck For South Africa Tour

The Indian women cricket team is all set for the three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20 series, in February in South Africa. And cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met the team to give them a motivating pep talk on how to efficiently handle pressure and failure in their career by not letting it affect their confidence.

“Talking about the interaction with Sachin (Tendulkar), it was very important for the team as well as the players individually because we got to learn from his vast experience,” said Indian cricket team captain, Mithali Raj.

The tour will include a three-match ODI series in Kimberly on 5th February and after that a five-match T20 series in Potchefstroom, starting from February 13.

Tendulkar advised the players to play with a positive frame of mind and to not be worried by anything. Mithali also talked about how the T20 games in South Africa will prove as a testing ground for the Women’s T20 World Cup to be played later this year in West Indies.

“We were preparing for the World Cup, a one-day format. Once you have a goal and you want to achieve something, your focus is on one format,” she said.

“So now it is a start (of) preparation for the T20 World Cup as we are playing five T20 games. Now, we are preparing for T20 World Cup, but it is an ICC Championship as well, so the ODIs are equally important,” she added.

