Sabyasachi’s Women’s Day Post Draws Flak For Stereotyping A Dusky Plus-Size Model

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, known for his bridal outfits, deviated from his trend of fair-skinned slim models and shared pictures of a plus-size brown model wearing a typical Sabyasachi attire on the eve of International Women’s Day. The pictures, along with their caption ”This International Women’s Day, celebrate confidence”, have been severely criticised for stereotyping plus-sized women by ‘reminding’ them that they ‘need’ to feel confident about their body shape.

This International Women’s Day, celebrate confidence. Varshita Thatavarthi in Sabyasachi. #Sabyasachi #InternationalWomensDay #TheWorldOfSabyasachi 233.3k Likes, 2,371 Comments – Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Instagram: “This International Women’s Day, celebrate confidence. Varshita Thatavarthi in Sabyasachi….”

Instagram users are questioning Sabyasachi’s decision of putting up a feel-good post, particularly on Women’s Day, and slamming his implication that plus-size models need more encouragement because they lack confidence.

