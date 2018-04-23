Sabrina Lall On Release Of Her Sister Jessica’s Killer, “It Will Be Like A Catharsis To Forgive”

In a new twist to the Jessica Lall murder case, Jessica’s sister Sabrina Lall has expressed “no objection’’ to the release of Siddhartha Vashishta aka Manu Sharma, from Tihar Jail.

Sabrina also came forward with the reasoning behind the decision. The Times of India reported her saying that “I am told that in this period he has been doing good work for charity and helping inmates in jail which I feel is a reflection of reform.’’

She responded after receiving a letter from the jail officer regarding “compensation and release of Sidhartha Vahishta s/o Venod Sharma convicted in FIR no 287/1999 under section 302 IPC.”

Last month she wrote a reply to the welfare officer, Central Jail No 2 in which she mentioned, “I would like to state I have no objection to his release, owing to the fact that he has spent 15 years in jail.”

She further added, “He has served his sentences and I am done with it… In my own mind, I have forgiven him. It will be like a catharsis to forgive and move on. I also need to get on with my life. I don’t want to hold on to any more anger or hurt. I feel that he has served his sentence. I don’t feel there is any need to hanker about the situation.”

Sabrina also declined the financial assistance extended from the victim welfare fund and wrote, “I do not require it and request you to give the same to others, who are more in need”.

It all goes back to April 29, 1999, when Jessica had been working as a bartender at a Delhi restaurant, Tamarind Court. Sharma was found guilty of shooting and killing her after she refused him a drink. The case made it to the headlines and even a movie titled No One Killed Jessica was made on it.

Manu Sharma was consequently charged with life term and has been serving his term in the jail for last 15 years. He has served the last six months in an open jail owing to his “good behaviour, work, and conduct.”

Turns out Manu Sharma has been exhibiting excellent discipline and conduct in the jail. The Times of India reported that his work in the jail includes, “‘Computerization of the jail factory accounts and implementation of the management information system (MIS) done by him’, ‘expanding’ and implementing ISO certification for Tihar Jail’s bakery and factory and taking the turnover of the factory from Rs 1.35 crore in 2006 to Rs 32 crore in 2013, and garden work in open prison.”

