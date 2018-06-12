Sabika Naqvi Is The Slam Poet Who Is Reclaiming The Streets With Rhymes Questioning Patriarchy

Twenty-four-year-old poet Sabika Abbas Naqvi has questioned everything about the patriarchal society for as long as she can remember. She’s a Lucknow girl who came to the capital in the year 2012 to study in Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College.

A history student, Naqvi is now a gender rights’ activist, an alternative educator, and is inspired by feminist and queer politics, which often play the subject of most of her poems. She is the founder of Sar-e-Rahguzar, a movement to bring poetry onto the streets. Inspired by it, in July 2017, she decided to start performing her protest poetry in public spaces, bringing important topics into people’s notice.

Naqvi’s soul-stirring poems will be compiled in a book, which will be coming out later this year. The young activist has already been on TEDx, where she spoke on “Challenging The Order of Patriarchy” in February this year. She was also on the panel on female representation in student politics at the India Today Conclave last year, in addition to the MIA Sheroes Summit, while also performing at Youth Ki Awaaz’s Convergence in 2016.

But speaking in front of the woke audience is not Naqvi’s aim. She wants to get to the root, speak with people blinded by patriarchal thoughts. And, for this, she gets on the roads, and with a loud voice asks people, Aap meri kavita sunenge? (Will you listen to my poem?) And, then begins to recite her thought-provoking lines.

Lines from her street reciting at Palika Bazar Metro Station, Delhi:

“Ab tum baitho, nukkad par,

Apne mardangi aur mardparasti ke araamdeh stoolon par,

Thodi der mein wahaan tumhari bro brigade ke members aayeney,

Jo pritsatta ke zakhm pe izzat ka marham lagayengey”

She continued as she walked ahead,

“Aur hum,

Humara kya hai,

Hum toh besharam, gunahgaar dayan aurtein hain, jo

Aagey badhtey jaayengey”

The young activist and poet aims to change the language of the street.

