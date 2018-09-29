Sabarimala Verdict Garners Mixed Response From Women, Jayamala’s Planning To Re-Visit The Temple

The Supreme court on Friday lifted the decades-long ban that restricted women from entering Kerala’s renowned Sabarimala temple.

The ban was ruled out with a majority four-one judgement. Ironically, Justice Indu Malhotra, the only women judge on the five-judge constitution bench, was the one with a dissenting view. The judgement has been garnering a mixed response from women all around the country.

While some are welcoming it as a move towards gender equality, many are looking it as a way of meddling with culture and tradition and are expressing their discontent. Kannada actress and the Minister for Women and Child Welfare of Karnataka Jayamala belongs to the former category and is elated after the verdict.

In fact, it was Jayamala, who had catalysed the controversy in 2006 by “confessing” that she had visited the temple along with her husband, at the age of 27 (all women of menstrual age were barred from entering the temple before the SC verdict).

Jayamala spoke to The News Minute about the verdict and said, “I am happy about the Sabarimala judgement. I have always believed in our courts and our judiciary system. I am thinking of going to the temple now that women are allowed. This is a big win for humanity.”

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi also echoed Jayamala’s view on the verdict through a tweet. She wrote, “I welcome the decision to allow admission to women of all ages at the Sabarimala temple by the Supreme Court. Hinduism is the inclusive religion. God is the same for everyone, it is wrong to discriminate with someone.”

Here’s her tweet:

Maneka Gandhi on Twitter मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा सबरीमाला मंदिर में सभी उम्र की महिलाओं को प्रवेश करने की अनुमति देने के फैसले का स्वागत करती हूँ। हिन्दू धर्म समावेशी धर्म है। ईश्वर सभी के लिए एक समान हैं, किसी के साथ भेदभाव करना गलत है। https://t.co/mx8Ncp0j1v

Barkha Dutt also tweeted in support of the verdict:

barkha dutt on Twitter My minor crush on the Supreme Court could become major at this rate Thank you . Menstruating Women can no longer be barred from #Sabarimala – Bleeding is not a blot. #StopSexism #Period. #SabarimalaVerdict p.s curious dissent by lone female judge on bench https://t.co/GAj2jA6e0T

However, there remains a faction of women, who are not in favour of the verdict. Actor Navya Nair shared her take on the verdict and said, “It is a judicial decision and hence, as an individual, I have to respect it. However, personally, I will follow the old beliefs I grew up with. I first entered Sabarimala temple when I was 6 years old. I will visit the temple again only when the conditions are normal for me to enter. I don’t think matters of belief should be questioned. Besides, nothing will happen if one decides not to go to the temple.”

But Navya has also expressed that it is a welcome verdict when it comes to promoting gender equality. She said, “In fact, I agree with all the other judgements that the Supreme Court recently announced.”

Priti Gandhi, BJP’s national in-charge of social media, took to Twitter and clearly stated that she’d continue to uphold the age-old traditional practice and would advise her daughters to do the very same.

Here’s her tweet:

Priti Gandhi on Twitter There is a reason why women are not allowed inside the temple. Lord Ayyappa is worshipped in the form of a ‘brahmchari’ at Sabarimala. Forcing our preferences on a god who is an eternal celibate just to prove a point is certainly not the way to go about. #SabarimalaVerdict

Academic and writer, Madhu Purnima Kishwar showed support for Indu Malhotra, the only dissenting judge in the verdict. Here is what she said:

MadhuPurnima Kishwar on Twitter When it came to challenging highly discriminatory 35A, SC postponed hearing citing “law & order problems.”. But in Sabarimala case SC bench prove themselves to be loyal sons of Macaulay. Salute Justice Indu Malhotra for independent & thoughtful dissent.

H/T: The News Minute