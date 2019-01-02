Sabarimala Gets Shut For Hour-Long “Purification” Process After 2 Women Enter The Shrine

Months after the Supreme Court’s verdict on removing traditional restrictions on women of menstruating age from entering the Ayyapa temple at Sabarimala, two women below the age of 50 entered the premises to offer prayers at around 3.45 am on Wednesday.

Bindu and Kanaka Durga, the two women who successfully entered the temple, had previously attempted to enter the temple on December 24 but failed to do so. It was after the failed attempt that they were accompanied by police personnel on Wednesday who made their visit possible.

To send a message of gender equality, lakhs of women in Kerala participated in the 620 km-long “women’s wall” from Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, a day before the entry of these two women.

This was the first time that women in this age group managed to enter the temple following the Supreme Court verdict. As reported by the Mathrubhumi News, Bindu, a native of Kozhikode, offered prayers from the VIP lounge and did not climb the 18 sacred steps to the shrine.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in support of the women confirmed the entry of Bindu and Kanaka Durga at Sabarimala temple and shared, “The government had issued standing orders to police to provide all possible protection to any woman who wants to enter the temple.”

A couple of videos have come out which show the two women wearing black clothes entering the temple through the staff gate on the northern side at 3.48 a.m.

First visuals of women below 50 entering Sabarimala temple Credit: Special Arrangement

However, post the visit of these women to the temple, Sabarimala was shut down for an hour for purification rituals.

H/T: Scroll