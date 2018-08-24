Saala Khadoos Fame Boxer-Actor Ritika Singh On Why She Wouldn’t Repeat Roles And Her Upcoming Movie #MeToo

National-level boxer Ritika Singh made her debut in the film Industry as a child artist in Tarzan Ki Beti in the year 2002 and then played her real-life character in the movie Saala Khadoos with R Madhavan in the year 2016. In the next two years, she chose her roles carefully with movies Irudhi Suttru (Tamil remake of Saala Khadoos), Guru, and Shivalinga, and made sure she stays away from typecast roles.

“I’m always nervous and anxious about my work. I want to be part of good films and hence, I’ve careful about what I take up after my debut. After Saala Khadoos and Guru (2017), I really wanted people to see a different side of me. What I played in the film isn’t who I’m. I was quite happy when Manikandan offered me an interesting role in Aandavan Kattalai post-Irudhi Suttru. It was a small but significant character and it was written so well. I was more than happy being part of the film,” she recalled with Firstpost.

The 23-year-old has two upcoming movies, of which one is a thriller named Neevevaro, and other is based on the Me Too movement, which reportedly is titled ‘#MeToo’.

Speaking of Me Too, which is directed by Harshvardhan, Ritika said, “I play a normal girl who gets kidnapped, and the whole film is about how her life changes after that. It’s the most mentally challenging role I’ve done so far.”

She continued, “After the film was done, I didn’t step out of my home for almost a month and a half, and was off social media, because the whole process drained me out. I had to do something to refresh myself, so the best thing to do was do nothing at all and sit at home all day. It’s an indie film which is quite true to its content and I’m confident that it’ll make a big impact.”

After playing a boxer in Saala Khadoos, Singh was offered numerous roles in the same genre but she chose to stay away from them. “One of the most difficult things to do as an actor is to say ‘no’ and that doesn’t come naturally to me. But then, you can’t say yes to everything that comes your way and that’s one of the reasons why I took a long gap before choosing my next film. I wouldn’t repeat whatever I’ve done so far. I would love to do a sports film again, but it has to be a different character and a different backdrop,” she stated.

H/T: Firstpost