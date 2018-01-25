Rupi Kaur Enchants The Audience With Her ‘Broken English’ At JLF 2018

For the last session of Day 1 of Jaipur Literature Festival, I reached the Front Lawn half an hour early and yet, only managed to get a seat on the cold ground, but right in the front row, so you see, I can’t complain. Lol!

So, why the whole hulla and incessant nudging to get to the session? Well, it was the highlight session of the day by none other than Rupi Kaur! *snap-snap*

Her session was literally, “Milk and Honey,” a glass full of her sweet gestures, her cheerful snaps, and dripping with unapologetically raw emotions that she reflected beautifully in her poems.

Opening the session by sharing with the audience her first visit to JLF she said, “Yeah, two years back, I was right there (pointing at the back rows of the Front lawn) in the audience, listening to Margaret Alva and just thinking of how badly I someday want to be on that stage and feel how its like to be there. Ahh, and how the Universe has conspired to get me here, it’s just amazing!”

For the next 45 minutes, Rupi charmed us with her recitals from her books, ‘Milk and Honey,’ and ‘The Sun and Her Flowers.’

“This morning

I told the flowers

what I’d do for you

and they blossomed…”

“I could not contain myself any longer

I ran to the ocean in the middle of the night

and confessed my love for you to the water

as I finished telling her the salt in her body became sugar…”

She ended her performance with the poem, ‘Broken English,’ dedicated to her parents and hundreds of other people who left their countries and settled in foreign lands in the hope of building a better future for their children.

“….So how dare you mock your mother

when she opens her mouth and broken

English spills out.

Her accent is thick like honey,

hold it with your life,

it’s the only thing she has left from home.

Don’t stomp on that richness,

instead hang it up on the walls

of museums next to Dali and Van Gogh

Her life is brilliant and tragic.

Kiss the side of her tender cheek.

She already knows what it sounds like

to have an entire nation laugh when she speaks.

She’s more than our punctuation and language.

We might be able to take pictures and write stories,

but she made an entire world for herself.

How’s that for art!”

I was enchanted with the beauty that dripped on the stage, the honey skin wrapped in flowers so pink, uttering words like milk, so pure like silk.

And oh, did I mention that it was Rupi’s first ever performance in India? Hell yeah!

Oh, the session ended just too soon and while it was a perfect wrap for the Day 1 of JLF 2018, I was left with the hunger for more.

Don’t forget to watch out for my day 2 at JLF. *battery charge mode on*

Laters!