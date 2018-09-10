Rupi Kaur And Emma Watson Talk About ‘milk and honey’, Self-Publishing, And Self-Esteem

These days, writers and poets who earlier had to go after publishing houses to get their writing published are simply posting it online. And if they are delivering something that resonates with the internet, then easily winning their share of mainstream publicity.

Rupi Kaur pioneers this new generation of poets and writers who have been brought to light with the advent of social media. Right after milk and honey, her first collection of poems got published in 2014, it created a huge buzz. It stayed on the New York Times bestseller list for 52 consecutive weeks. Add to it the fact that the book was self-published and it becomes an even bigger feat.

Since then, the book and its impact have stayed on the world literary canon. The book remains as celebrated today as it was when it was first released four years ago. It is probably the personal style of writing which puts into words some of the most difficult human emotions and the strong feminist voice which develops through it, that has made the book sustain.

This is perhaps also why the book was recently selected by Emma Watson as the latest read for her book club Our Shared Self. As a part of the club activities, Emma also interviewed Rupi on her work and its underlying concerns.

The two women discussed a number of topics ranging from the pros and cons of self-publishing to the struggles of maintaining self-esteem in the world of social media and “instant feedback.”

Emma opened the interaction by thanking Rupi for starting a revolution that has made the world revisit poetry which was losing its charm before this. To this, Rupi replied, “Poetry allows you to process emotion and allows you to express it and it’s crazy that such a low number of people were using it as a tool to heal.”

Rupi also revealed her relationship with writing during the interaction, which she said was essentially a romantic one and just like you don’t let any third person come between a romantic relationship she doesn’t let any negativity change or hamper the way she writes.

When asked, “What does it mean for a writer to be self-published,” Rupi laughed as she said, “Traditionally it’s not a good thing.” However, she was quick to add that she is glad that she went ahead with it despite people warning her against the same.

“So, everyone was like ‘it is a bad idea. The moment you self-publish you’re just locking the doors and no one’s gonna take you seriously.’ And I thought ‘it’s fine, because no one’s taking me seriously anyway,'” says Rupi. Thus she decided to take responsibility for her work and the rest is history.

During the interview, Emma complimented Rupi for the poems in which she has “deconstructed your [her] own misogyny.” Emma said, “It really resonated because I had to do so much unpacking of my own stuff and you have also said that social media can be a difficult place to maintain a healthy sense of self and self-esteem. I’m curious how you navigate those choppy waters and keep finding this well of self-love as a woman in a world that does not support that?”

To this, Rupi gave a very insightful and honest answer, “[Growing up] I don’t know for some reason I felt too much and I thought too much and I had like very low self-esteem, non-existent. There was a point when my self-esteem was so bad that I would have to shower with lights off or even brush my teeth with the lights off because if I had to see my face in the morning I would disgust myself. To go from that to being somebody who is working on milk and honey, my confidence during that time was amazing.”

She adds, “Then suddenly, I don’t know how and why it dropped all over again and I was like what?? And I was like how can I be sharing this message and then wake up everyday and criticise myself and so I realised that self-love is a consistent thing that you have to work towards and it was always gonna happen in cycles and it’s like an everyday work and you will never have it figured and you just have to be kind to yourself. Somebody once said this to me, talk to yourself like you will talk to your best friend. You’d never say certain things to your best friend so why would you say those things to yourself?”

Here is the full interview: