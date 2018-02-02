RuPaul’s Drag Race Runner-Up Becomes First Transgender To Play Lead In A Broadway Musical

RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up, Peppermint is all set to create history by becoming the first transgender to play the leading role in a Broadway musical. The stunner is all set to star in “Head Over Heels” this summer.

The singer-actor would be the first trans leading lady to have ever starred in a Broadway musical. The show “Head Over Heels” is based on Philip Sydney’s long prose The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia. The show will also feature music by the all-female rock band The Go-Gos.

The show would be first of its kind to give visibility and centre stage to a transgender. According to a report Huffington Post, the show revolves around members of a royal family as they set on an “extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems”.

While our mission remains to keep hailing the firsts as they happen, we can hardly wait for the day when all these firsts become a norm and acceptance stops being a luxury.

H/T: Huffington Post