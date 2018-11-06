Running Out Of Diwali Sweets? Here Are Some Quick & Favorite Diwali Recipes

We recently shared the recipe of a Halloween hawla with you. Aaaand, we’re back with more.

If you haven’t stuffed your tummies with the Diwali yummies yet, here are a few recipes from Better Butter that will make you a Diwali favorite. Go on, add some zaika to your kitchen.

Badami Besan Ke Laddu

Recipe Ingredients:

Ghee: 1/4 th cup

Besan: 1 cup

Powdered Sugar: 1/2 cup

Almonds: 12

Cardamom powder: 1/4 th tsp

Raisins (for garnish)

Recipe Preparation

Heat the ghee in a non-stick kadhai, add cardamom powder followed by besan. Keep stirring and cook till the besan leave an aromatic smell, it takes about 10 minutes. Cool the mixture, while it is cooling, crush the almonds to make a coarse powder. Once the besan mixture is cold enough, add the almonds and powdered sugar. Mix and shape them to form laddus. Garnish them with raisins.

Doda Barfi

Recipe Ingredients

Whole milk: 1-liter

Heavy Cream: 1 cup

Sugar: 2 cups

Chopped Almonds: 1 cup

Cashew nuts chopped: 1/2 cup

Chopped Walnuts: 1/2 cup

Chopped Pistachios: 1/2 cup + more for garnishing

Cocoa Powder: 1 Tablespoon

Ghee/ Clarified Butter: 2 tablespoons

Cracked Wheat: 2 tablespoons

Recipe Preparation

Heat ghee in a pan and add cracked wheat. Roast it until light brown in color. Set aside. In a heavy bottom pan, add milk and let it boil. Once boiled turn the heat on medium and start cooking it, stirring occasionally. Add sugar, cream and cook, stirring for 10-15 minutes or until it starts thickening. Once the milk thickens, add the roasted cracked wheat and cook. Now add chopped almonds, cashew, pistachios, and walnuts. Cook with continuous stirring. Add cocoa powder and cook until the mixture is thick enough and starts leaving the sides of the pan. Transfer the mixture into the greased pan. Sprinkle some chopped pistachios. Flatten the mixture with the back of the spoon. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Make cut marks of the desired shape. Let it cool and then, cut into pieces. Store in airtight container.

Can’t get enough? You can also visit Better Butter for more Diwali delicacies.