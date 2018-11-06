Running Out Of Diwali Sweets? Here Are Some Quick & Favorite Diwali Recipes
- November 6, 2018
We recently shared the recipe of a Halloween hawla with you. Aaaand, we’re back with more.
If you haven’t stuffed your tummies with the Diwali yummies yet, here are a few recipes from Better Butter that will make you a Diwali favorite. Go on, add some zaika to your kitchen.
Badami Besan Ke Laddu
Recipe Ingredients:
Ghee: 1/4 th cup
Besan: 1 cup
Powdered Sugar: 1/2 cup
Almonds: 12
Cardamom powder: 1/4 th tsp
Raisins (for garnish)
Recipe Preparation
- Heat the ghee in a non-stick kadhai, add cardamom powder followed by besan.
- Keep stirring and cook till the besan leave an aromatic smell, it takes about 10 minutes.
- Cool the mixture, while it is cooling, crush the almonds to make a coarse powder.
- Once the besan mixture is cold enough, add the almonds and powdered sugar.
- Mix and shape them to form laddus.
- Garnish them with raisins.
Doda Barfi
Recipe Ingredients
Whole milk: 1-liter
Heavy Cream: 1 cup
Sugar: 2 cups
Chopped Almonds: 1 cup
Cashew nuts chopped: 1/2 cup
Chopped Walnuts: 1/2 cup
Chopped Pistachios: 1/2 cup + more for garnishing
Cocoa Powder: 1 Tablespoon
Ghee/ Clarified Butter: 2 tablespoons
Cracked Wheat: 2 tablespoons
Recipe Preparation
- Heat ghee in a pan and add cracked wheat. Roast it until light brown in color. Set aside. In a heavy bottom pan, add milk and let it boil.
- Once boiled turn the heat on medium and start cooking it, stirring occasionally. Add sugar, cream and cook, stirring for 10-15 minutes or until it starts thickening. Once the milk thickens, add the roasted cracked wheat and cook.
- Now add chopped almonds, cashew, pistachios, and walnuts. Cook with continuous stirring. Add cocoa powder and cook until the mixture is thick enough and starts leaving the sides of the pan.
- Transfer the mixture into the greased pan. Sprinkle some chopped pistachios. Flatten the mixture with the back of the spoon. Let it sit for 10 minutes.
- Make cut marks of the desired shape. Let it cool and then, cut into pieces. Store in airtight container.
Can’t get enough? You can also visit Better Butter for more Diwali delicacies.
