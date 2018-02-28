Rukmini Das Turned Her Kitchen Into A Science Lab To Teach Kids Cooking Without Recipes

Ever wondered how the potato starch helps in cooking or how chicken marinated in Red Bull would taste?

Sounds crazy, right? Would you ever try to experiment? Sounds unlikely. Well, you would try if you knew the science behind cooking. Experimenting wouldn’t sound so crazy anymore.

When Rukmini Das started Science and Cooking in partnership with Chef Anjali Ramaswamy, the workshops didn’t include any specific recipes. In fact, the participants, generally kids, were introduced to the basic principles of science and cooking together so that they could create their own recipes.

Rukmini told us, “The idea behind science and cooking is to make learning a kind of fun. Did you know that the Harvard University also has a course on science and cooking for adults?”

Paint us a word picture of a normal day in the Science and Cooking class.

It is a hands-on class where the kids learn the basics of the science behind cooking. We don’t give recipes. We show them practical things.

For example, we’d tell them the difference between a cake batter and a cookie batter, most of the times, the difference is just the consistency. We don’t tell them a ratio. There was a child who wanted to bake moist cookies and said that his mother didn’t like crumbly cookies.

Another time there was a class on marinating, where we asked the kids to use anything acidic to marinate the meat. I cannot tell you how delicious the Red Bull marinated chicken tasted.

What is your favourite science experiment with food?

I’d have to say anything that the kids do! The children are not afraid of experimenting. It’s just us adults who need to be sure if a combination works together, and sometimes, even the adults are stunned at the kind of foods the kids create.

Really? Have the parents ever been surprised, too?

Parents? Sometimes when even Anjali tastes it, she is left surprised.

Talk about the indulgence in historical events through food?

We try to tell them stories that talk about the origination of certain foods. For example, why do Pizzas and Pastas come from Italy, why some people eat more rice, etcetera. It’s always good to know what you’re using, and also its back history.

How does science make the kids eat their vegetables?

When kids make their food, they completely love what they are eating. If we’re asking them to cook something, we tend to place a lot of vegetables in front of them. They might put some olives as toppings to their pizzas even if they don’t like it, but their friends do.

Some hacks from your class for mothers who try to feed their children healthy food?

Roast whatever it is, and your child will eat it. In my class, I’ve noticed that kids eat anything that is roasted, and especially enjoy it.

Give us the formula for a happy breakfast for kids.

Unfortunately, it involves a lot of sugar. For example, they would prefer extra sweet pancakes and throw some strawberry or chocolate sauce on the top.

Science and Cooking also came up with ‘A Book Tasting Club.’ The club will introduce the recipes from your favorite books you’ve grown up salivating for. Yes, that means you can now taste the Butterbeer that Harry Potter loves, and even try making those Pumpkin Pasties from The Great Hall feasts.

One Harry Potter recipe that you cooked with the kids?

Haha. What kid doesn’t love Harry Potter? Our kids have never eaten pumpkin in their lives. Pumpkin pasties were a wonderful way to introduce pumpkin to them. We used a Shortcrust Pastry, filled it with pumpkin, basil, and other spices, it kinda became like a pie and tasted really good.

Can we join?

Sure! Hurry up now to all what’s cooking here.

This article was first published on October 2, 2017.