Rugby Player Sangeeta Bera’s Efforts To Return To The Game Post Delivery Are Inspirational

The Indian women’s team is set to make its debut in rugby’s traditional 15-player format and play in the newly introduced Asian division 1 championship next month in Singapore from June 2-8. One of the team members of the 26-member team, in fact, the seniormost player, Sangeeta Bera, has made it to the team after fighting an intense battle.

She was overjoyed when she had represented the country at the pre-Olympic qualifiers in 2015 and it soon doubled when she received the news of her pregnancy. However, a big challenge came in her way when she found out that she’ll have to give c-section birth.

“One day, the doctor told me that it would have to be a caesarean birth. The baby was weighing more than 4 kg and the doctor said there was no chance this would be a normal delivery,” she told The Indian Express.

She was apprehensive to give caesarean birth because that could have hindered her from getting back to the game right away. Another, it challenged her athlete body. “The doctor was saying I wouldn’t be able to bear the pain because the baby was weighing above 4kg. I said I am an athlete and an international rugby player and I challenged the hospital that I’ll show them I could have a normal delivery,” she recalled.

She added, “Firstly, I was confident I was fit. But more than that, I knew if I had to make a quick comeback to rugby, I needed a normal delivery. It was a risk for the world and they called my husband to sign forms, but I knew I had to return to my sport without delays.”

Things turned the way she wanted, and all positive. Sangeeta gave a normal birth and delivered a healthy baby boy weighing 4 kg 10 gm. She recalls the way hospital underlined normal delivery in the certificate. “Normal delivery, they underlined it. That day, I wasn’t proud because maa ban gayi ya beta ho gaya. All that didn’t matter. I was proud of my normal delivery. As a sportswoman, I had done everything possible — exercise, diet, bearing the pain which is there I won’t deny — to ensure it’s not a C-section. I really didn’t want to stay away from rugby, but it would’ve been much tougher in my sport to come back if it wasn’t a normal delivery,” she recalled.

The sportswoman then returned to the paddock three months after her baby’s birth and eighteen months later, she is heading into a crunching 15s battle with Singapore and the Philippines starting June 2.

It’s discipline and dedication that is required for a woman to return to sports post delivery, she says. “Any woman can become a mother. But returning to sport needs discipline. I weighed 95 kg just after delivering. Now I’m 60,” she said.

Support from her husband, Ramkrishna Parida, plays a big part in Sangeeta playing for the country stressfree. The Mumbai boy who has coached at Bombay Gymkhana, moved to Kolkata to take care of the child. “Very few people can represent India. Not for one second do I think of my child when on the field. If I’m playing, I’m 120 percent focused. My husband and parents have told me not to worry,” Sangeeta said.

H/T: The Indian Express