Ruchira Gupta On How The Anti-Trafficking Bill In India Isn’t Solving The Problem

The instances of trafficking in India have only increased. While many may credit it to the spike in the awareness level of people, thus more cases are being reported, but the towering number of cases can’t be ignored. And to mention its top reason is the anti-trafficking bill, which doesn’t even include sexual exploitation as an offence.

India’s first anti-trafficking bill was passed by the Union cabinet recently but has evidently left out some key points. “What is the point of having a trafficking bill and not even mention the main outcome of trafficking in India? Sixty percent of those trafficked in India are trafficked for the purpose of prostitution,” said Ruchira Gupta, Founder President of Apne Aap, which works to empower girls and women to resist and end sex trafficking.

“The most horrifying thing about this Bill is that there is no mention of the word sexual exploitation or prostitution of others as an offence in the bill,” she said. The bill also leaves out prevention, has not decriminalized prostituted women, has no punishment for sex buyers, there is not adequate process to punish traffickers neither are there any earmarked budgets for individualized exit strategies.

She, thus, finds that the Bill is not the comprehensive plan to combat trafficking and will end up harming the victims of trafficking. Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, and Section 370 IPC (which defines trafficking) are the existing laws on trafficking and will only serve to confuse the victims of human trafficking who weren’t even aware that the former two existed.

“It will help corrupt police officers to choose aspects of the law like Section 8 of the ITPA under which women can be arrested for soliciting in a public place because the “so-called” comprehensive Bill does not refer to ITPA or do away with this clause. To define trafficking it expects victims to refer to Section 370. normally, a victim of trafficking is illiterate or semi-literate,” she said.

“She doesn’t know what one law is, how is she going to refer to multiple laws. The government could have simply amended ITPA. Why did it create this new ‘hotch-potch’ Bill?”

Though the Bill is yet to be presented in the Parliament, we wonder if it will serve the purpose.

H/T: The Quint