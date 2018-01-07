Ruchika Sachdeva Of Bodice Tells Us How She Wears Culture In Her Wardrobe

Ruchika Sachdeva, born and brought up in Delhi, is the successful, under 30 fashionpreneur, who believes in comfortable clothes and sustainable life.

“I take everything organically. In India, we are generally fed with the idea of success through life loaded with work, limitless working hours, and I used to be one of those but with time I realized that’s not true. I work at my own pace. I believe in sustainable living,” says Sachdeva and I couldn’t agree more. (High five!)

Sachdeva has taken her brand Bodice to a remarkable height in the past 6 years. We dug into her creative world and her recent collaboration with sports brand FILA under #thecultureproject.

Does the project help you explore your creativity?

Absolutely. FILA is an iconic brand, and collaboration with another brand always pushes the boundaries. New projects always open up your minds. Exploring the new roads, we merge our sensibilities with every collaboration, too. It’s not just the final garment but the process that lets you explore so much. The project-bringing sportswear into everyday wear.

So, what’s the mood board of the project #thecultureproject like?

The work is in progress right now. The collaboration basically turns sportswear into everyday wear for women with the inclusion of Bodice style. Few of our favorite and trademark colors, like burgundy and maroon, are incorporated.

How do you wear culture in your personal wardrobe?

Culture for me is not in just clothes that I wear but also what I make. For example, our brand’s clothes are handloom wherein fabrics are sourced from India which involves a lot of crafts and techniques. Personally, I wear a lot of shirt dresses with pants. (makes for contemporary suits) I never want to be sexy, but at the same time want the feminine touch. Style for me is more of comfort.

What is your take on manifesting culture through urban fashion?

Fashion is hugely related to culture. Women who wear Bodice are thinking women, who want to wear wearable clothes and Bodice puts forward a modern Indian woman’s thinking. We do not believe that a woman has to be decorated from head to toe. She doesn’t have to wear tight clothes to look sexy, or show skin. She is comfortable in her own skin and wears clothes that let her breathe.

How would you define the contemporary culture of India?

I think it’s the beauty of holding onto the culture but not forcefully. The choice to stay traditional is by choice and not by force. The pride of Indian culture is coming back.

Do you tweak classics with modern tailoring in your life?

Ya. Ya. All the time. I strongly believe to look into the past for inspiration. Taking inspiration from what has already been there and to add your touch and creativity is what I absolutely love. Don’t follow the trend and slog to create something new, just for the sake of doing. The process of rethinking the history and innovating involves so much learning, too! Apart from clothes, I love eating Indian food with a bit of modern dressing.

I agree! How would you describe your relationship with the artisans?



I get along easily with everybody and this has always been my strength. Artisans know so much and it’s so inspiring to see that they have learned all by themselves. To work with them is a creative collaboration where I get to learn a lot. I understand what they do, embibe their raw aesthetic and incorporate my vision.

Do you have a particular vision for women artisans?

I have a very special place for women in my heart. When I joined hands with an NGO in 2012, we helped them make garments at home, with more design innovation. The motto was to give them exposure and sell their designs in the cities so that they could get the right price for their hard work. I do want to continue doing this and hopefully become a part of getting them an equal space as male artisans. I want them to have a full freedom to work.

Soon, hopefully. *fingers crossed* Any tips for ethical sourcing of fabrics?

Questioning is very important. It’s extremely important to understand and have knowledge of the yarn to build the trust relationship with suppliers, so that they can be honest with you. Get the fabrics tested. Actually, the main problem is the middlemen involved. I’d always prefer to have a direct talk with a supplier. Also, these days artisans know their business quite well.

Tell us about the sustainable practices that you use.

We only use natural dyes and natural fibers. We don’t use polyesters. We try to put efforts in waste management by using the leftover fabrics as shopping bags. It increases the life of a garment.

There’s no online retailing option though. A hardcore offline retail fan?

Haha. It's not that. Online retailing is quite a task and I believe in having a life as well. (laughs)

And for those online retails fans, we do delivery through OGAAN website and we also receive emails from customers through snapshots of Insta and FB pictures for prices.

Having said that, your Instagram pictures are deep, creative and serene!

Thank you! I feel Instagram is the window to our brand, and Bodice is a lot more than just about clothes. Clothes define you. They are your language without words. Bodice’s clothes hold a message – a message of self-expression. We are means of self-expression and not just about outer beauty. If the person likes what we show on our Instagram page, then they are the right customer.

Feel flows 📷 @elizavetadushechkina #BodiceBodice

You also seem to have a fascination with vintage pictures. Your personal collection?

"What will they think my neighbors? I'm invited to a wedding and come home with the bride." – Apu, in 'Apu Sansar'. #SatyajitRay #ApuTrilogy #BodiceBodice

Yes. I collect them from my family, friends, library, and research. They inspire me. Sometimes they become my muse for a collection. Maybe the hair, clothes, body posture, anything. It’s important to seek inspiration, it’s very easy to get bored. Exploring new sources of inspiration each day keeps me excited.

Umm. A provoking thought. Have you ever modeled for yourself, though?

Never. I am camera shy. I only do what I am good at.

Winters have knocked the door! Any tips to rock androgynous style?

Oversized coats!

You made a wise use of the fund you won at the Vogue India Fashion Fund, 2014. Please suggest aspiring fashionpreneurs the best ways to utilize such grants.

The foremost thing is to have a good business plan. Be resourceful, budget things and aim to get a good return on investment.

Ruchika has won Elle Award for the Breakthrough Designer in 2012, Grazia Award for Best Urban Collection in 2013 and the Vogue India Fashion Fund in 2014. Ruchika also won at the regional round for India, Pakistan, and the Middle East at the International Woolmark Prize (IWP) held in Dubai early this year.