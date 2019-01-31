Ruchika Parab’s Campaign ‘A Girl’s Place’ Encourages Women To Take Up Football

Ruchika Parab of Oblique Studio has launched a new campaign ‘A Girl’s Place’ that brings in focus the disparity faced by women football players in India.

Her campaign tackles the underrepresentation of women in sporting communities starting with football that breaks the sexist cliché. In December 2018, the All India Football Federation of India reportedly canceled the leagues of at least five women’s football associations of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Goa. According to reports, the Western India Football Federation from Maharashtra was accused of “doing a poor a job of conducting the women’s league.”

The women’s football team has been facing a couple of problems like lack of funds from the AIFF, lack of women’s football leagues and clubs, and lack of exposure. To add to it, what stands as another barrier is the patriarchal culture. However, Ruchika’s campaign aims at tackling all these problems and is a part of the O.R.B movement that works as a platform to create an equal society.

Talking about her campaign, Ruchika says, “A Girl’s Place’ challenges the idea that women are allowed participation only in certain spheres, and this was the starting premise of the campaign.”

Ruchika has collaborated with the Force Goa Foundation that is actively working to raise the standard of football in Goa, with a special focus on girls. Through her campaign, she met a number of women and girls from the Goa teams and leagues. Talking about them, she said, “Their stories are at once inspiring and heartbreaking. But the sentiment is definitely one of optimism for the future of the game. Through this campaign, we’ve found some amazing people who are doing really great work to improve the representation of women and girls in sport across the country. We’re working towards uniting all these champions of change under ‘A Girl’s Place’ campaign.”

The oblique studio also sells merchandise which they say “is used to send a message and to draw attention to a cause”, and the proceeds are going to be used for a good cause. “We plan to use the proceeds to develop the Under 6, Under 8 and Under 10 girl’s leagues and build better infrastructure for the game, provide women coaches and physiotherapists as well as improve nutrition, mental health, and create gender awareness.”

The merchandise “Is created to juxtapose a typically masculine graphic with the phrase ‘A Girl’s Place’. This campaign is not just about a theoretical idea of equality, but its application in a very ignored sphere when it comes to representation of women—sport in general and football in particular. The text is a sort of refusal to conform, a manifesto of taking what has been denied for so long, not as a handout but as something that’s been earned.”

The women’s football team had two successive wins and talking about it, Ruchika said, “Our National Women’s Football team just had two back-to-back wins against Hong Kong, but it didn’t make a lot of news. If you watch the Under 8 girls’ team play, you will be surprised. The point of this campaign is to bring the stories, the struggles and the victories to the forefront, and to ultimately reach a point where a female football player is recognised as just a football player.”

H/T: Vogue