Ruchika Oberoi Is The Writer Behind The Most Compelling Segment Of ‘Lust Stories’

With its fresh and uninhibited approach to women’s sexuality, Lust Stories has taken the film industry by a storm. While all four of its segments are being appreciated for their individual USPs, it’s Zoya Akhtar’s segment that has garnered the most appreciation.

Akhtar’s segment in Lust Stories is the first of her projects where she has directed the story but not written it. It has been written by Ruchika Oberoi, a talent that the industry should start looking at, post Lust stories.

InUTh recently got in touch with both Ruchika Oberoi and Zoya Akhtar to find out how it all transpired. Here are the excerpts:

Ruchika comments on the setting of her story, “The city is brutal in its inequalities, and I’m not sure it’s written about a lot. I did my schooling and college in Delhi, and when I came to Mumbai and lived as a single person trying to make my way through the industry – those days definitely made an impression on me. Our Lust Stories segment could have taken place in any city of this country, but how do you recreate the stifled air of a one BHK in Mumbai, anywhere else?”

Mumbai plays a vital role in all the stories of her debut film Island City as well. She explains her fascination with Mumbai, “I didn’t intend them to be Mumbai-based stories, but I guess the fact that I’ve lived here for about eight years found its way into the milieu of my stories. Where else do you find people from all walks of life, forced to cohabitate like this?”

While her debut film Island City went unnoticed by so many it caught Zoya Akhtar’s fancy and she thus approached Ruchika. “It was so potent, so poignant and very unlike what I do. It was so stylishly shot, and it had a complete movie experience for me. I saw it and I really wanted to collaborate with her. At some level, I just wanted to meet her,” says Akhtar.

Akhtar adds, “She came back to me with the idea of this maid called Sudha and I absolutely fell for it. I found that our value system and our politics were on the same side. And after seeing her film, I *agreed* with her, you know? And, she also has this ability to say a lot with very little.”

Ruchika can indeed say a lot with very little. Lust Stories is a testimony of the same. The protagonist Sudha, played by Bhumi Pednekar, speaks a total of 3-4 words in the entire segment and yet leaves a lasting impression. Despite the fact that she is heartbroken to the extent of humiliation, she maintains her composure. Ruchika shares why she kept the character’s emotions hidden, “It was probably too private a moment for her, and as it is, we’re intruding into a very private space… and I like to think that my characters have their dignity intact.”

