Ruchi Logani’s Death At An IVF Centre Highlights The Need To Monitor These Fast-Growing Fertility Clinics

The fast mushrooming IVF centers around the country have started posing the threat of larger regulatory problems. The recent death of Hemant Gambhir’s wife, Ruchi Logani, because of an egg retrieval procedure gone wrong testifies to the same fact.

In a recent interaction with Vice, Hemat shared how he lost his wife to the alleged negligence of the clinic authorities.

On March 5 this year, Hemant visited Gunjan IVF World in Ghaziabad with his wife Ruchi for an egg retrieval procedure. The couple was assured at the clinic that it was a quick operation and there were no risks involved. Things, however, quickly went downhill and Hemant was asked to move out of the operation theatre area as he saw the clinic staff “running around in panic.”

“When I insisted for the reason, I was told Ruchi had suffered a complication during the administration of anesthesia,” he shared. This is when he asked them to shift his wife to Max Super Special Hospital Vaishali. The doctors, however, shifted her to the nearby Atlanta Mediworld, two hours after the complication. There Ruchi was put on the ventilator and was declared dead of cardiac arrest the next morning. She was just 33 years old.

It is not the first time that complications have been reported after egg donation and it is also not the first time that complications have been caused due to anesthesia. But as Hemant alleges, the couple was not even warned about the possible risks involved and this is where the things get complicated. “We wouldn’t have gone for the operation if they had told us there are risks involved,” Hemant says.

Hemant shared that he chose Gunjan IVF World as it was recommended by a friend and was nearby. But he claims that he was in for a surprise after Ruchi’s last rites when he asked for her reports and they were allegedly altered. He also found out that the clinic wasn’t properly equipped for the procedure. He said, “I got to know that the hospital just has two doctors and a part-time anesthetist.”

He thus decided to lodge an FIR against the clinic and also requested for the CCTV footage of the hospital so as to prove negligence on the hospital’s part. He claims that the hospital authorities have medalled with the timings as well. “Her arrival time at Atlanta Mediworld, a hospital by a friend of the Dr. Gunjan, is 5:15 pm. How can she get admitted to another hospital before her discharge at Gunjan IVF World?” raised Hemant.

“We have petitioned the police to set up a board for our case, but there is no development,” said Rakesh Malhotra, Hemant’s lawyer. He also claimed that the hospital can be penalized for a number of violations. He said, “If there is an overdose of anesthesia, most hospitals have a device which kind of neutralizes it, which they didn’t have. Secondly, there was no critical care or general doctor in the history, which is the requirement for any such surgery.”

However, Dr. Gunjan Gupta Govil, the Ob/Gyn who headed the surgery refused all allegations of negligence. “It is just an afterthought to defame the hospital. [Filing a police complaint] two-three months later—it’s not done. We’ve given all the information to the required authorities and it is under legal consideration,” she said.

Reports suggest that there has been an increase in the infertility cases in India and thus the IVF market is in a boom. Despite this most of the IVF clinics are poorly monitored, with a lot of them not even adhering to basic norms. Whether the clinic, in this case, is really responsible for Ruchi’s death or not, is a question for the authorities. But this doesn’t alter the fact that there indeed is an urgent need to properly monitor and regulate these fast-growing fertility centers.

H/T: Vice