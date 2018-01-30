Ruby Bhadauria Is The Only Woman Contractor In Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-Hit Bastar Region

Ruby Bhadauria, a fearless and bold woman, dared to enter the so-called male-dominated field of construction. And she has not only earned her place amongst her co-workers but also established a strong foothold in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, which is considered to be a Maoist-hit region.

Ruby is the only woman contractor in her region and fills tenders for government contracts. Ensuring construction of panchayat buildings, small roads and even a stadium under various government contracts, she is not scared of the Maoists. The 27-year-old believes “Getting the job done is what counts, not your gender.”

She is well versed in the local language and the traditions of the region, so she does not face many difficulties. Rather, she says, “For me, the jungle is like my home. People in our forests know me. Mingling with them is not difficult.” She also received threats from Maoists demanding money if she wanted to continue with her work. Unperturbed, she said, laughingly, “When I was building this stadium, I got a call. He asked for money and warned if I didn’t pay, he would set my equipment on fire … Maine keh diya jo karna hai kar lo, paisa nahin dungi (I told him ‘you can do what you want to, I won’t pay’).”

According to Hindustan Times, Ruby says that it was her childhood dream to construct buildings and roads. “I wanted to become a civil engineer, but could not. After graduation, I worked in banks and small offices, but three years ago, I decided to quit. I registered as a contractor and started bidding for government work,” she said.

The lone woman contractor in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Bastar region appreciates her father, a transporter, for giving her the freedom to do what she wanted. “He never told me I could not do something because I was a girl,” she says.

Talking about the people who work for her, Ruby says, “People who work with me are my family. They are mostly tribal women and I owe them for their trust in me. I visit their homes and gorge on traditional food.” She is an ambitious girl who wants to increase her yearly turnover manifold, which is Rs 50 lakh for now.

The other contractors in her region don’t focus on her gender. Pramod Rathore, who is building the strategically important Injiram-Bheji and Dornapal-Jagargonda roads across south Sukma, says, “She is like any other contractor in Bastar. Every contractor faces certain hurdles in Bastar and she has faced them. We do not think of her as a woman.” DM Awasthi, Chhattisgarh’s special director general of police (anti-Naxal operations) and the managing director of the state’s police housing corporation, praising her for her boldness, says, “She is a courageous woman. She has some important and difficult tenders of my department.”

