Rubina Dilaik Questions Disparity In Paychecks; The TV Industry Reacts

While her current TV show, ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ sheds a light on LGBTQ issues, her latest post on Instagram stands for the equal pay for men and women in TV shows.

“We live in a patriarchal society where it’s accepted without questioning that the man is the head of the family. He is the hero because he gets the paychecks; on the other hand, a woman who takes care of the family, raises the kids, does the chores and goes out to work (if time and family allows) is ‘only’ a mother, daughter or sister… there’s no heroism attached to whatever she does!” she said.

She mentions that while many don’t know it but female actors work for more than 12 hours daily. “We have to reach the set an hour or two before the shoot, to undergo the repetitive process of hair, make-up, and costume, and then spend most of the time crying in front of the cameras, as the viewers love to watch a damsel in distress. Well, only when the damsel is in distress will the man who rescues her become the ‘hero’. It’s not only about the physical labour, but also the mental exhaustion. So, shouldn’t we be paid more as we work longer and harder for an audience, who thinks that only the man can be the hero?” she added.

Her post triggered a social media debate with the industry giving mixed reactions to the same.

“TV is a woman-centric medium and roles are written for women. However, I do feel that some regulations can be brought in to make its functioning more systematic. It is important that the contribution of both actors is considered at par and they are paid accordingly,” said Rashmi Desai from Dil se dil tak.

“It all depends on your role in the show. I was part of a serial titled Parichay, on which Samir Soni was the central character. In such a scenario, he will obviously be paid more than me. On the other hand, Waaris belongs to the female lead and therefore, I am in a position to negotiate with the producer,” countered Aarti Singh, who plays the lead in Waaris.

Actor Narayani Shastri seconded Aarti’s opinion, “I have been in the industry for a while, and I agree that it is a woman-centric medium; you get the price you quote. I don’t think that actors are paid more when the actress is the main protagonist.”

Producer Ravindra Gautam also disagreed with Rubina’s comment, “I have seen many female leads ruling the roost, charging as much or even more than their male counterparts. But yes, that’s when they are the drivers of their shows and also boost the ratings. You cannot expect the remuneration given to a Ram Kapoor or Ronit Roy after playing a leading role in a few shows. It requires a lot of hard work and perseverance. Once they prove themselves, it’s easier for lead actresses to demand a hike, as TV audience are predominantly women.”

Adding to his thoughts producer Rajan Shahi said, “The television industry is fair in its judgment. Earlier, there were shows that focused on women, but now, we have stories where both the male and female leads enjoy equal importance. So, to say that women should be paid more for working longer hours is wrong — every show belongs to the entire team, not just the actress.”

We, at IWB, feel really sad that the issue of the fair pay to women does not garner the due support from the industry. It shows how women are isolated in their grievances and those who speak out get shut just for being too daring to demand what belongs to them.

