Rs 21,000 Donated By Sex Workers In Maharashtra To The Kerala Flood Victims

When a disaster strikes, it sees no caste, religion or class, it affects all without considering if one belongs to the upper class or not. Similarly, when it comes to humanity, helping others in need, the same rule is applicable, something that the sex workers in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district are well acquainted with. For the victims of the Kerala flood victims, they have donated Rs 21,000 and by the end of August, they’ll be raising another Rs 1 lakh.

On Monday, the cheque of Rs 21,000, drawn in favor of the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Kerala flood victims, was presented by a group of sex workers to Resident Deputy Collector Prashant Patil in Ahmednagar.

Earlier too, when the nation had been plagued with calamities, these sex workers had come forward to help. Like, when Chennai was struck with heavy rains in December 2015, they had donated Rs 1 lakh for relief work. For the victims of the earthquake in Gujarat (2001), tsunami (2004), Kashmir and Bihar floods, drought relief in Maharashtra to families of Kargil war heroes, they have donated nearly Rs 27 lakh.

H/T: Firstpost

