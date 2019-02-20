Rs. 1 Lakh Allocated To Every Girl Child Born In BBMP Hospitals In The Latest Budget

In stark contrast to the Union Budget, a plethora of women-centric announcements were made in the BBMP budget which was announced yesterday.

A new ‘Mahalakshmi Yojane’ scheme was shared during the budget announcements under which a sum of Rs. 60 crores has been allocated for women’s welfare. Under the scheme, a 15-year maturity bond of Rs. 1 lakh will be gifted to every girl who takes birth in any of the BBMP hospitals in the coming financial year would.

The scheme has been launched to assist these girls in their education and marriages and is essentially a spin-off of the pink baby scheme (under which a sum of Rs. 5 lakhs was awarded to the first girl born in every 24 of BBMP-run maternity hospitals) last year.

The BBMP has also worked in the direction of self-employment and to promote the same among women, Rs. 5 crores have been allocated to provide four vehicles for each of the 28 assembly constituencies in the city. The vehicles would be used to run mobile canteens. To add to it, a provision of a 50% subsidy on the running cost for these mobile canteens units have also been made.

A proposal has also been made to spend Rs. 3 crore on cancer detection in initial stages. The money would be used to launch two fully-equipped mobile testing buses which would be dedicated towards the detection of cancer at the initial stage for women living within the Palike’s limits.

A sum of Rs. 19.80 crore has been set aside for women-centric welfare programmes, with Rs 10 lakh for each of the wards. There are 198 wards in total. SP Hemalatha, the JD(S) corporator from Vrisahbhavathi Nagar presented the budget along with the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance of the BBMP, as per convention.

H/T: The News Minute