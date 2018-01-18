RPF Impresses With New Guidelines For Workplace Conduct To Ensure Safety Of Women Employees

A few months after making Matunga the very first railway station with an all-women staff, the Railway Protection Force has come up with a list of guidelines to ensure the safety and comfort of their female employees at the workplace.

After receiving several complaints from women personnel on the grounds of improper conduct and misbehavior by male colleagues, the order was signed by RPF Director General Dharmendra Kumar and issued on January 15. As per a report by Indian Express, the order stated, “Several complaints are being received in this regard from the women personnel alleging improper behavior from the male colleagues and supervisors. Therefore, necessary steps are required to be taken to protect the interests of the women personnel and to develop a mechanism at Zonal and Divisional levels to resolve any such issue without delay and taking action against the guilty.”

Incidentally, before issuing the guidelines, suggestions were taken from the women personnel and the guidelines were framed accordingly. They include a ban on casual friend requests on social media as well as WhatsApp chatting and double-meaning or frivolous conversations at the workplace. The phone calls made to the female staff must be strictly official and no less than two female employees should be deployed at any particular post.

The guidelines even include the maintenance of appropriate body language by the male employees and decorum in conversations. The acknowledgment of misogyny concealed in one’s body language is indeed the kind of sensitivity that everyone should take a cue from.

H/T: Indian Express