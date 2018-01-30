Rose McGowan’s Book ‘Brave’ Reveals How She Was Raped By Weinstein And Let Down By Hollywood

Actor Rose McGowan had bravely come forward about being raped by producer Harvey Weinstein, joining the #MeToo movement which was started in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment by powerful men in Hollywood. She has now written a book, Brave, that talks in details about the incident with Weinstein and more from her life.

McGowan refers to Harvey as a monster in her book. McGowan first met Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her 1997 film, Going All the Way. She wrote that the movie mogul sat behind her and she witnessed her manager (a woman) nodding at Weinstein after her topless scene. The next day McGowan was sent to his hotel room where they sat on the couch.

She writes that as he walked her out, he pushed her into his bathroom, which had a hot Jacuzzi waiting. She writes, “My clothes are getting peeled off me. I back into the wall, but there’s nowhere to go.” As she cried he performed oral sex on her while masturbating. “Rape to me is any violation of my body. If you enter my body via tongue, fingers, penis, object without my consent, that to me is rape and I need no law telling me what I know to be true,” she wrote.

“I freeze, like a statue,” she described her condition while in the bathroom. She has also written that afterward she was taken to a photo-op with Ben Affleck, who was her co-star in the movie Phantoms which she was promoting. When he saw her shaking and hearing where she came from, the actor apparently said, “Goddamn it. I told him to stop doing that.”

Affleck has himself being accused of sexual harassment in the last couple of months.

