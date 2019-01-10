‘Roots And Wings’ Celebrates India’s Pioneering Women Engineers Who Succeeded Despite All Odds

Roots and Wings, authored by Dr. Shantha Mohan, is an inspiring collection of 29 stories of Indian women who have successfully balanced their personal lives and their career in engineering.

Despite the Indian customs that didn’t appreciate women to be working back then, there have been many ambitious women who went on to chase their dreams fighting all odds.

Roots and Wings: Inspiring Stories of Indian Women in Engineering comprises of stories of women who graduated from the oldest College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG) in Chennai, between 1943 and 1971. It was a difficult time for these pioneering women to pursue their chosen path, yet they went on to make a mark in their unique ways in the various fields of work in India as well as in the USA.

Dr. Shantha Mohan withR Sulochana, one of the women engineers featured in the book.

Dr. Mohan, who is a well-known woman in the field of software engineering and operations management expertise, published her first literary work, ‘Roots and Wings’ last year. She is a seasoned technical executive and an entrepreneur who staunchly believes in gender equality. After her retirement, Dr. Mohan started mentoring students and young professionals, and also decided to work on spreading the word on female-engineer role models for young women.

Speaking to The Better India, she shared, “Overcoming several obstacles to their careers, these women managed to find a good balance between family and work. A few were, and are, also great community leaders. Their lives are models of courage, initiative, perseverance, innovation, entrepreneurship, resilience and flexibility.”

Among the 29 inspiring women whose story is covered in the book, we get a glimpse into the life of A Lalitha who was the first Indian Woman engineer and Mallika Chellappa who worked as a researcher for the prestigious defence development labs of the Indian government.

The book makes for an interesting read for young women who dream to make a mark in the field of engineering and the royalties from the sales of the book are routed to Rotary Club Madras East (RCME) to support girls’ education in India.

H/T: The Better India