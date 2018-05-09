Ronan Farrow Narrates Nerve-Wracking Experience Of Writing The Story That Exposed Harvey Weinstein

Ronan Farrow, the celebrated journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for writing the Harvey Weinstein exposé for The New Yorker, narrated his experience of writing the story and the risks he faced on Saturday, during the commencement address at Loyola Marymount University, USA.

He was threatened with lawsuits, his career was on the edge, he was having emotional breakdowns and what not but he never gave up.

“It was an honor, this grueling past year, to crack into a series of stories that—thanks to the brave sources who risked so much to talk to me, and thanks to the brave activists who continue to turn those stories into social change—seem to be having an impact. Due not just to me but to a whole group of reporters banging their heads against the wall, cracking the tough stories… we are hearing the voices of sexual assault and harassment survivors who were for so long silent,” he said.

But even now, Farrow’s struggles are far from over. “I’m still tackling tough stories, involving unsavory characters, and fielding a fair amount of threats and incoming fire in the process—so I’m grateful for any kind introduction, any award, any shred of support,” he added.

“The reality is my career was on the rocks. And as a result of my tackling this story as doggedly as I did, it fell apart almost completely,” he said. “I’m not being falsely humble. I was sincerely at a moment when I did not know if I would have a job in journalism a month or two months after, or ever again.”

“I had moved out of my home because I was being followed and threatened. I was facing personal legal threats from a powerful and wealthy man who said he would use the best lawyers in the country to wipe me out and destroy my future. But the real version of this was that I was heartbroken, and I was scared, and I had no idea if I was doing the right thing,” he added.

“You will face a moment in your career where you have absolutely no idea what to do. Where it will be totally unclear to you what the right thing is for you, for your family, for your community,” Farrow said. “And I hope that in that moment you’ll be generous with yourself, but trust that inner voice. Because more than ever we need people to be guided by their own senses of principle—and not the whims of a culture that prizes ambition, and sensationalism, and celebrity, and vulgarity, and doing whatever it takes to win.”

