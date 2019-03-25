Romina Dewan Kabir On The Inadequate Education Standards In South Asia & Ways To Combat The Crisis

Access to and quality of education still remain a challenge in a number of South Asian nations. To add to it, owing to the patriarchal mindsets and a large number of poor and underprivileged communities, it is generally the girls who face the brunt of this problem.

As per a report, in Bangladesh alone “It is reported ( Daily Star 2009) that about 50% of students who are admitted to grade 1 drop out before completing five years of primary education mainly due to poverty. The rate of survival to grade 5 of only about 54 percent. Pupil assessments have found that those who do complete the primary cycle perform on average at a third-grade achievement level, lack essential problem-solving skills and almost one-third of students leave primary school without acquiring basic competencies.”

It was such alarming statistics that led Romina Dewan to start her own NGO called LEADSBangladesh to combat the increasing drop-out rates at primary levels and to ensure a good quality of education in the country.

With over 20 years of experience in the education sector, Romina is working on innovative ways to support the school-going poor children. Her main emphasis remains on the value-based curriculum for sustainable and quality education. She has also been working for women’s education and empowerment through her initiative and was felicitated with the “Women Leadership Achievement Award” in 2015 as a recognition of her efforts.

In a recent Twitter chat with IWB, Romina discussed the loopholes in the education system of South Asia, the high school drop out rates in Bangladesh, ways to combat them, the importance of curriculum-based activities in school, and how South Asia can come together to support girls’ education.

Here are the excerpts:

On the loopholes in the education system in South Asia

Romina Dewan Kabir on Twitter @indianwomenblog @LEADSBD poor quality education with less emphasis on practical application of gained knowledge and contact hours do not permit for creative thinking in classroom

Romina Dewan Kabir on Twitter @indianwomenblog @LEADSBD Overall unable to ensure the Quality of Education from the primary level due to many underlying reasons . There is no scope for practical application of the knowledge they gain from school, contact hours doesn’t permit for creative thinking and joyful learning in the classroom

On the high school drop out rates in Bangladesh

Romina Dewan Kabir on Twitter @indianwomenblog @LEADSBD Early marraige, poverty, supporting families and looking after siblings, working as domestic worker, Eve teasing, spending money on sons for education etc

On countering and eliminating the school drop out rates

Romina Dewan Kabir on Twitter @indianwomenblog @LEADSBD Creating enabling environment , delaying marriage, Skill training for girls, job opportunity etc

On how the entire South Asian community can come together and support girls in their education

Romina Dewan Kabir on Twitter @indianwomenblog @LEADSBD Encouraging the girls to continue studies by awarding the good students who are willing to continue,skill development training facilities, giving them leadership roles like working as Teachers or Peer educators , awareness programme for male dominated families etc

On the relation between gender disadvantage and poverty in Bangladesh

Romina Dewan Kabir on Twitter @indianwomenblog @LEADSBD Gender disadvantage or inequality is not a cause of women’s poverty but also a barrier to tackling poverty in general, Unequal distribution and control of resources between men and women are more with less voice and decision making power , gender based violence is also more

On how LEADSBangladesh is working to counter sexual violence

Romina Dewan Kabir on Twitter @indianwomenblog @LEADSBD As we provide after school support and curriculum based activities we emphasize the topics on this and ensure implementation. Give priority to girls and women. We have all female teachers doing all the work with double the girl students .

On curriculum-based activities to create awareness about sexual violence in schools

Romina Dewan Kabir on Twitter @indianwomenblog @LEADSBD Well they have chapters in their text book regarding these issues we take out those and they role play with boys and then share what they have learnt and how they are applying those in their everyday life .

On her message to the entire South-Asian community

Romina Dewan Kabir on Twitter @indianwomenblog @LEADSBD Ensure enabling environment for all the women to participate in all sectors freely so they have the leadership role and power to take decision.

