Romila Thapar’s New Book Expected To Fuel Debates On Legacy Of Social Discrimination In India

Romila Thapar is one of the foremost Indian historians, and the principal area of her study happens to be ‘Ancient India’. Author of several books including the popular volume, A History of India, she is currently Professor Emerita at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. And one of the prominent but perhaps not as popular fact about her is that she has twice been offered the Padma Bhushan award, which she declined both times.

But in current news, it is Romila’s new book, ‘Indian Cultures As Heritage’ that should fuel many subjective discussions and debates. Touching on thought-provoking subjects, the book elaborates her perspective and studies on attitudes to knowledge, the role of women, the context of objects that identify cultures and ideas like social discrimination that shape it.

In the introduction, she writes, “Today when we speak of culture the objects and ideas may well be taken back to the ancient past, but our definition of culture is rooted in how culture was perceived in the nineteenth century…”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Romila highlights on how the colonial experience led to a certain self-examination among upper caste elites that in turn led to the Hindu revivalist movements, “Culture as a concept referred generally to the lifestyle of the elite and the upper castes and all that was associated with this. In the nineteenth century and with the association of colonialism, it referred to those societies and countries that had an impressive stamp of an extensive territory, a sophisticated use of a language, literature in that language, a single religion, of art and architecture and such like.”

She remarks that culture came to be redefined only in the late nineteenth century and was used to refer to a pattern of living. The definition included more than the elite, and gradually extended over the entire hierarchy of a society. The colonial take on this was to reiterate the culture of the elite as superior.

Further commenting on the creation of culture through social media, TV, ads, and cinema, the book reads that ‘TV presents a virtual reality that can destroy the actual reality with fantasy becoming more central to culture than reality’. In the context of which Romila stated, “If culture is defined as a pattern of life, as it is being defined these days, then it means that various changes are implicit in this definition. In our times, patterns of living are often given a direction by the agencies of popular culture such as the social media, TV, advertisements, and the cinema, which is quite obvious from the styles of living, clothing, food habits, usages in language and even ethical values. The way patterns of living are presented in these agencies, are often fantasies or images that encourage fantasies, and even extend beyond to a form of virtual reality.”

Having talked about culture and history, the book takes to identity and gender issues next, “a bigger emphasis on a particular identity can exclude others as is happening today. With the emphasis on Hindus being the primary inheritors of Indian culture, and with history being projected as that of the majority community, there is a further marginalization of the minorities. Those such as Dalits and Adivasis who are not Muslims and Christians, are sought to be brought into the majoritarian mainstream by converting them to Hinduism, which is ironic that religious conversion to Islam or Christianity is deplored and opposed by Hindus, but these conversions to Hinduism are applauded.”

And answering why Brahmanism did not encourage the creation of communities of women unlike Buddhism, Romila pointed out, “It wasn’t because of the animosity between the Brahmanas and the Shramanas primarily, but also because the caste system, which if observed required a patriarchal society. This precluded allowing women the freedom to choose a different life from the one ordained for them by the Dharmashastras. There were a few women Bhakti teachers but in no instance did they or their supporters constitute and order of nuns, which women could join by leaving their duties as housewives.”

In the end, it is the need of secularization of society that is essential to ensure the existence of democracy, the author asserts. And it can be denied that if we were to be familiar with history, we would know that the practice of discrimination and exclusion has been part of the pattern of living of India “a cultural heritage”, even if we hesitate to recognize it.

