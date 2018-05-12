Roll Up Your Sleeves As These Actors Up Their Red Carpet Game At Cannes’18

Bust out a lie-o-meter if we say we were impressed by Deepika Padukone’s and Kangana Ranaut’s first red carpet appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. We expected more from the Cannes friendly Deepika and debutante Kangana, who during the press conference was in a glamourous 60s avatar. The sheer white gown from the same Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad didn’t do justice to the glam diva at all.

However, the off-the-red carpet looks on the second day from both the ladies brought in a fresh air of good fashion. There was drama, there was experiment, there was fashion. What we noticed was the crazy sleeves in their ultra-glam dresses.

Our morning was brightened with Deepika Padukone’s sultry yet powerful Mao’s ultraviolet pantsuit. The sleeves of the coat had a nudge of flare towards the end and we loved the slight presence of bell in them.

#BOSSLADY🙌🏼🙌🏼 wearing #MAO jewellery @misho_designs makeup @sandhyashekar hair @georgiougabriel #cannes2018 @lorealmakeup @lorealskin 21.3k Likes, 287 Comments – Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Instagram: “#BOSSLADY🙌🏼🙌🏼 wearing #MAO jewellery @misho_designs makeup @sandhyashekar hair @georgiougabriel…”

Another gorgeous look of Deepika for the Chopard party in a ravishing black Marcell von Berlin fish-cut gown with winged-sleeves. The cape-ish feel to the sleeves was the apt amount of drama added to the outfit!

Tonight for the CHOPARD PARTY!!!!!!✨✨✨ wearing @marcellvonberlin jewellery @chopard shoes @louboutinworld makeup @sandhyashekar hair @georgiougabriel #cannes2018 22.2k Likes, 262 Comments – Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Instagram: “Tonight for the CHOPARD PARTY!!!!!!✨✨✨ wearing @marcellvonberlin jewellery @chopard shoes…”

Powerful play of sleeves continued even on the 2nd day red carpet appearance for Ms Padukone. She wore an extravagant hot pink Ashi Studio couture and totally slayed it. Let’s just say she, and her stylist Shaleena, compensated well for the first day. Well, the good part about the sleeves? They were totally ‘uplifted’! They acted as the perfect wings of happiness for Padukone.

Queen, U r slaying it🤩💣 . Details on the dress is blowing minds practically 😍 @deepikapadukone in @ashistudio 💝 for @festivaldecannes #cannes #cannesfilmfestival #deepikapadukone 1,330 Likes, 10 Comments – Orange The Salon (@aanalsavaliya) on Instagram: “Queen, U r slaying it🤩💣 . Details on the dress is blowing minds practically 😍 @deepikapadukone…”

Coming to the fiery Kangana Ranaut. She, besides her first red carpet appearance did complete justice to her first visit at the Cannes Film festival. The sultry black saree, the sexy red dress, the super-cute blue dress, and the final red carpet look with an amazing sequined catsuit Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu. She definitely stole our hearts.

One of our fave looks is her drama-in-sleeves LBD outfit. She took over the final day at the French Riveria like a perfect party animal in a Halpern bling-me-up dress.