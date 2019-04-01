Rohitash Kumar Is Aiming To Revive A Tangible Testimony Of Our Women’s Past Through A Dedicated Museum

“Each time a girl opens a book and reads a womanless history, she learns she is worth less.” –Myra Pollack Sadkar

Our history has essentially been passed through a patriarchal sieve which has retained only the bits and pieces of our cultural and social past that serve its purpose while casually letting everything that could potentially subvert it slip by.

Thus, while we have history books replete with the biographies of great Indian men and archives commemorating their service to the nation, you’d hardly find such fond exaltations or collections of memorabilia from Indian women’s history. It has been skewed so much so that you’d almost be made to believe that it hardly existed in the first place.

Our historical narratives as we know them today are ones marred with revolting stains of patriarchy and sexism. Ironically enough, our present doesn’t seem too far removed from the wrongs of the past. Deny it if you want but even to date, we have places in India struggling with the evils of female infanticide, child marriage, and dowry-related deaths.

During his work as a media professional, Rohitash Kumar can across a number of such statistics pertaining to female infanticide that shook his very core and thus he decided to do something about it. He soon left his well-established job as a programme producer in 2014 and started Like Girl Birth, an initiative to fight against the heinous act of infanticide.

From there on, he went on to work with a number of NGOs fighting for women’s health, safety, and empowerment. Passionate about his work, he kept working in the direction despite constant financial crunches and opposition from his family members who kept urging him to get in a job that “pays well.”

“Money comes eventually when the intent is right,” he said as he smiled when I recently met him for an interview. Rohitash is currently working on an idea quite unique and grander than any other.

It all started a few months ago while he was playing with his little niece and trying to educate her about his work when the eight-year-old innocently said, “Why don’t you start a women’s museum?”

While innocently said, the idea struck him as an ingenious one. A lack of Indian women’s narratives from Indian histories was something that had been bothering him for a long time anyway.

“The thought that the young women of our country had hardly anyone to look up to was something that had been haunting me. I was thinking of organising a Women’s Day exhibition to commemorate their efforts but that would have been like a one-day event and I wasn’t sure if it would have made much of a difference. The idea of a museum hit me as something else altogether,” he says.

He adds, “It made me realise that we need something more lasting than an exhibition or two. We certainly needed something like a museum that stands as a permanent testimony of the great women of the past who have been sidelined by our history books and political narratives.”

The thought led Rohitash to dive into expansive research on all the women achievers and path-breakers from Indian history. The more he read the more he was left flabbergasted by how conveniently their contributions had been erased by the sands of time, amnesia systematically enforced by the patriarchal forces of the country. Thus, the idea of Indian Women’s History Museum was conceived.

He shares, “Through Indian Women’s History Museum (IWHM), we aim to retell history and change the future. We believe that knowing women’s history gives all of us—men and women—the power and inspiration to succeed. We believe that our history is our strength.”

“IWHM is a space to explore and celebrate the lives of women of India. It aims to discover Indian society through lives of women, past and present, by highlighting myriad roles played by women of the country,” he adds.

Rohitash’s vision of IWHM is simple. He explains, “We want to celebrate and share data and record of Indian women from the history so that we can educate young girls and women about the same and inspire them to follow their lead. Currently, we are not talking enough about women role models and change makers and we want to change that.”

Rohitash believes that “Discovering women’s history and paying tribute to women leaders will not only inspire contemporary women but would also help them in building self-esteem and cultivating a can-do attitude.”

Currently, Rohitash and his team at IWHM are busy organising events and workshops in various schools and colleges so as to raise awareness about the idea of Indian Women’s History Museum, raise support for the same, and consequently raise a petition to the government for providing a permanent space for the museum.

“We plan to go to every state in India to research and collect data pertaining to women from Indian history. We also plan to reach out to the families of these women, interact with them, and broadcast video episodes,” Rohitash shares.

He adds, “Also, to raise more awareness we have started organising history quizzes and competitions in schools and colleges. We plan to continue the same. The aim also is to recognise and honour the contemporary women of the day who are making waves in their respective career fields.”





“All these great women whose history we are busy archiving are not just the women of our past but also the women of our future, provided we give them the due credit and learn the right lessons from them,” says Rohitash, sipping the remains of his coffee, fondly envisioning a tangible testimony of our women’s past that history forgot to retain.